Villa Restaurant Group Assumes Ownership of Melt Shop's Woodbury Common Restaurant

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today that Villa Restaurant Group (VRG) has assumed ownership of its restaurant at Woodbury Common, a Simon Mall in Central Valley, New York. VRG is a multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor with a global portfolio of proprietary and franchise brands, including Villa Italian Kitchen, Jersey Mike's Subs, Green Leaf's & Bananas, The Office Tavern Grill, Piattino: A Neighborhood Bistro and more. The company has nearly 350 locations worldwide. Melt Shop Woodbury Common marks Villa Restaurant Group's first Melt Shop location.

"Adding Villa Restaurant Group signifies the strength of our business model and franchise opportunity, which we've worked tirelessly to perfect, ensuring our systems, processes, product and experience are best-in-class," said Spencer Rubin, Founder and CEO of Melt Shop. "Villa's portfolio of brands is impressive and we're excited that our Woodbury Common restaurant is in such experienced, capable hands. We look forward to tapping Villa's restaurant expertise as we continue our domestic expansion."

VRG's acquisition follows the opening of Melt Shop's newest corporate-owned location in Union Square earlier this month. On the heels of a successful 2018 that included positive comp sales and a robust development pipeline, Melt Shop is slated for an impressive 2019 with five new restaurants already planned to open throughout the Northeast. Named one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, Melt Shop remains committed to providing its guests, franchisees and staff a product and experience unmatched in the fast casual space.

"Throughout our company's 55-year history, we've witnessed countless franchisors claim that they have the best business opportunity, but many fall short. Melt Shop caught our attention because of the unique brand story and consistent growth, as well as its commitment to innovation and to its guests," said Biagio Scotto, President of Villa Restaurant Group. "We're excited to continue diversifying our portfolio and look forward to joining the Melted Sandwich Movement."

Melt Shop is looking to continue its expansion in New York and beyond and is seeking well-capitalized multi-unit franchisees in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, as well as in Florida, who are entrepreneurial, have a strong knowledge of their markets, and are excited to be a part of a culinary experience unmatched in the melted sandwich space. Since launching into franchising in September 2017, Melt Shop has added 20 restaurants to the pipeline and remains well ahead of its goal to open 100 locations by 2023.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com . Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 14 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

About Villa Restaurant Group ℠ (previously known as Villa Enterprises)

Villa Restaurant GroupSM is a global multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor. Founded in 1964 by Michele (Michael) Scotto, a Naples, Italy native, Villa Restaurant Group, began as a small pizzeria next to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Today, Villa Restaurant Group is an international organization that recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary with nearly 350 restaurants in malls, airports, casinos and other high-traffic locations.

Villa Restaurant Group's quick-service restaurant brands, including Villa Italian Kitchen®, Green Leaf's Beyond Great Salads®, Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt®, South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries®, Far East Asian Fire®, and other emerging brands, can be found throughout the United States and internationally. Villa also operates full service restaurants in New Jersey under the 40North Restaurant Group® brand including The Black Horse Tavern & Pub®, The Office Tavern Grill®, The OFFICE Beer Bar & Grill®, Steelworks Buffet & Grill®, Piattino: A Neighborhood Bistro® and George + Martha's®. For more information, please visit www.villarestaurantgroup.com.

