Victory Nutrition International Makes an Impact at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT19) and American Society for Nutrition (Nutrition 2019) Conferences

LEDERACH, Pa., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International Inc. ("VNI") announces VNI's founder and CEO Bill Downs received the prestigious honor to chair two sessions at The Institute of Food Technologies In New Orleans June 4 and 5, 2019. VNI's Director of Scientific Affairs Debasis Bagchi, Ph.D., co-chaired these sessions.

IFT's Annual Event and Food Expo is one of the largest events of its kind, bringing together professionals in the fields of nutraceuticals and functional foods from around the globe representing all the scientific, educational and technology segments in the fields.

The first session entitled Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Regulations in the United States, Europe, and the Asian Sub-Continents took place on June 4, 2019. The session consisted of five lectures on various aspects of nutraceutical and functional food regulations around the world. Eminent speakers included George Burdock, Ph.D., DABT, Burdock Group Consultants; Asim K. Duttaroy, Ph.D., University of Oslo, Norway, and Editor-in-Chief, Food & Nutrition Research and a member of Nobel Prize nomination committee; Jerzy Zawistowski, Ph,D., University of British Columbia; Claudia A. Lewis, JD, Of Counsel, Venable LLP; and Andrew Shao, Ph.D., Council of Responsible Nutrition.

The Second Session entitled Nutraceutical and Functional Foods in Sports Nutrition, Muscle Building and Exercise took place on June 5, 2019. The Session consisted of five lectures. Eminent speakers included Debasis Bagchi, Ph.D., University of Houston College of Pharmacy; Zeke Samples, IDEA, IFA, CSN, renowned bodybuilding champion; Sreejayan Nair, Ph.D., University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy; Jonathan Mike, Ph.D., Grand Canyon University; Chad Kerksick, Ph.D., Lindenwood University; and Okezie I. Aruoma, D.Sc., MBA, California State University Los Angeles. One lecture received especially high accolades. Zeke Samples presented a lecture revealing the breakthrough results of a concept validation pilot study on Prodovite's benefits in sports nutrition entitled "Roles Of Selected Structurally Diverse Nutraceuticals And Functional Foods In Muscle Building And Exercise." Athletes participating in this pilot study and taking Prodovite experienced significant improvements in exercise performance and strength output along with more rapid recovery.

VNI was also present at the American Society for Nutrition Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 8-11, 2019. VNI presented the poster: "Prodovite, A Novel VMP35 Multi-Nutrient Iron-Free Supplement, Enhances Cytoprotection Against Anemia In Human Subjects." Prodovite, a patent-pending iron-free liquid VMP35 dietary supplement, was shown to induce improvements in blood properties such as:

Rapidly restoring hemoglobin to red blood cells (RBCs).

Improved RBC and white blood cell (WBC) properties, including RBC & WBC structure, distribution and blood flow (rheology).

Improvements were observed within five minutes of Prodovite administration and were sustained for at least 30 minutes, demonstrating that Prodovite was rapidly absorbed by sublingual trans-mucosa starting in the mouth.

No benefits were observed in the control group.

Prodovite provides potential benefits for subjects with compromised digestive systems. No adverse events were reported.

Overall, iron-free liquid Prodovite was shown to exert a rapid positive response on the form, structure, function and flow properties of the blood, rapidly restoring hemoglobin to RBCs.

Chronic diseases are characterized by an increase in anaerobic/hypoxic/acid biological conditions. VNI research demonstrates that "Iron Deficiency Anemia" (IDA), not caused dietary deficiencies, genetics or hemorrhages, precedes most chronic disorders and is fundamentally characterized by deficiencies in alkaline buffers. These deficiencies in alkaline buffers cause the expenditure of histidine from hemoglobin to act as an alkaline buffer. This releases iron, which is rapidly sent to other tissues like the liver, bone marrow, etc. The authors coined a new more accurate and descriptive term for this process called "Chronic Anemia Syndrome" (CAS) since the iron is still in body tissues.

The American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

The ASN is a global society headquartered in the United States for professional researchers and practitioners in the field of nutrition. ASN publishes four journals in the field of nutrition and holds an annual nutrition science meeting. ASN's Nutrition 2019 Conference is an immersive experience offering the greatest minds in nutrition science, superior research, interactive exhibits, new technology and better opportunities for networking in a welcoming environment.

For more information about the American Society for Nutrition,

please visit https://nutrition.org.

The Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists is an international, nonprofit scientific society of professionals engaged in food science, food technology and related areas in academia, government, regulatory agencies and industry. It has more than 17,000 members from more than 95 countries.

For more information about The Institute of Food Technologists,

please visit https://www.ift.org.

About PRODOVITE®

PRODOVITE® is VNI's patent-pending Multivitamin Mineral Complex. PRODOVITE's Prodosome® Encapsulation Technology promotes rapid and sustainable absorption of its nutritional ingredients. The results of this study confirm that PRODOVITE can induce improvements in blood properties, unlike other multivitamin-mineral products.

For more information on PRODOVITE®, please visit https://vni.life/retail/corporate/product/17908.

About Victory Nutrition International Inc. (VNI)

VNI was launched in January 2014 and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI Produces high-quality well-researched products with unique, exclusive and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market products are made with premium-quality, research-driven, safety-affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are validated by peer-reviewed published clinical studies.

For more information, please visit www.vni.life.

