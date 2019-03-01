Veteran Restauranteur Antonio Swad Comes Back Swingin'

Develops new foodservice category with Porch Swing Restaurant



MESQUITE, Texas, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After literally ghosting for two years, Antonio Swad, well-known for founding the Wingstop and Pizza Patrón chains, has come back swinging. Porch Swing is his latest concept -- well worth the wait and secrecy as it fills a market void and creates a brand new foodservice category Swad coins 'Polished Comfort Food'.

Porch Swing has tweaked and refined the revered southern classics like fried chicken, ribs, catfish, grilled meatloaf, pork loin, shrimp, chicken fried steak and pie, raising them to a whole new level of perfection. Swad has set the table with the craved family favorites that are labor intensive, slow cooked, and of the highest quality ingredients – those usually reserved for Sunday's best because of the time and labor of love required.

Yet, the restaurant vibes with a distinctive contemporary and even irreverent feel that is at once both comfortable and hip. The restaurant, located at 3855 W. Emporium Circle, Mesquite, Texas, part of the Dallas metropolitan area, has unique features like double-sided porch swings on its huge outdoor patio, state-of-the-art sound system and live music stage, and an in-house Pie Company store that offers gorgeous custom-packaged homemade pies, whole or by the slice.

"This concept revealed itself over time and in the end gelled together like no other. We are so proud of it and can't wait to share the experience," said Swad. "It's a blend of contemporary and classic southern touches with a real social, comfortable, fun atmosphere. And, it's all about the soul foods we love and crave, ready to serve up as soon as you sit down."

Known for buttoned-up concepts, Swad doesn't disappoint with Porch Swing. His eye for detail is noticed throughout the restaurant with unique touches like hot homemade buttermilk cheddar biscuits and two kinds of honey (one is spicy) delivered to the table as soon as you get seated, a full bar with signature drinks like Frozen Jack 'N Coke and Lemon Hooch, made with lemonade and moonshine, and quirky retro-themed art, sure to raise an eyebrow and bring a smile. The Pie Company shop is a destination unto itself with packaging and recipes so special that gracious gifting comes to mind, the kind people relish and talk about long after the event.

Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant seats 150 indoors and another 130 on its spacious outdoor covered porch. The grand opening was Monday, February 18th.

"We've created a space where people can relax and enjoy good southern food, spirits, pie and watch a game or enjoy live entertainment on the weekends," Swad said.

ABOUT PORCH SWING RESTAURANT

Porch Swing Restaurant is DFW's newest Southern restaurant & bar, with a LIVE music stage and Pie Company, located at 3855 W. Emporium Circle in Mesquite, Te­xas. Open Sunday – Thursdays 11am – 10pm for lunch, happy hour and dinner and 11am – 2am on Friday and Saturday nights with live music on the Porch Swing Stage.­­

