Vermont Creamery's Coupole Wins "Best in Class"--Ranks in Top 20 at World Championship Cheese Contest

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery earned top honors at the World Championship Cheese Contest this week, taking "Best in Class" for Coupole in the mold-ripened goat cheese category and second place for Fresh Crottin in the soft goats' milk cheese category. The annual contest that garners global participation was held March 6-8 in Madison, Wisconsin.

As a "Best in Class" winner, Coupole advanced to the World Championship round, and was the only Vermont cheese to move into the final Top 20.

"It's such a thrill to see our cheeses recognized amongst the best in the world," said Joey Conner, head cheesemaker, Vermont Creamery. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and unique know-how of our passionate cheesemaking team here in Vermont."

"This distinction is incredible on many levels; introducing geotrichum rinded cheeses to the American market was no easy feat 17 years ago," said Adeline Druart, president, Vermont Creamery. "We are elated to see the category grow in an industry that shows us that innovation in artisan cheesemaking is the key to growth."

This year, the World Championship Cheese Contest saw a record 3,402 entries; cheesemakers from 32 American states and 26 nations entered cheeses into 121 classes of dairy products.

Fifty-five expert judges including experienced cheese graders, buyers, dairy science professors and researchers from 15 American states and 20 countries evaluated the entries over two days.

This is the second World Championship Cheese Contest award for Fresh Crottin in two years; it won "Best in Class" in its category in 2016. Coupole is an American original named for its likeness to a snow-covered dome shape and is one of the Creamery's signature geotrichum rinded cheeses. Its allure is attributable to the intriguing contrast between the strong ripened flavor of the rind and the delicate fresh taste of its interior.

About Vermont Creamery

Consciously crafted in Vermont's green mountains, Vermont Creamery's line of fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and crème fraîche have won over 100 national and international awards. In their 33rd year of business, Vermont Creamery supports a network of more than 17 family farms, promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. B Corp Certified in 2014, Vermont Creamery has been ranked one of "The Best Places to Work in Vermont," by Vermont Business Magazine. Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Land 'O Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies. For more information, visit www.vermontcreamery.com.

