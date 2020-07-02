Veggies Made Great Voted Gold Winner of delicious living magazine's 2020 Best Bite Award

RICHMOND, BC, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 30 years, announces Veggies Made Great as the winner of its annual Best Bite Awards! Veggies Made Great Double Chocolate Muffins wins "Gold" in the Delicious Living 2020 Best Bites Awards as the "Best Breakfast Product" in the Retailer Choice Awards

The Gold winner in the Retailer Choice Awards, Veggies Made Great, is a plant-based company that creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The amazingly convenient and frozen line of products are gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free (with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first and primary ingredient. Double Chocolate Chip Muffins from their line of Veggie Packed Sweet Muffins.

The Double Chocolate Muffin may sound suspicious, but these muffins are made with clean and simple ingredients and taste like a decadent lava cake when heated! You will never believe the first ingredient in these muffins is vegetables. Made with a delicious blend of zucchini and carrots to moisten and sweeten the muffins, Veggies Made Great Muffins make the perfect breakfast, snack or guilt-free indulgence. The Muffins are 120 calories or less and offer a great source of fiber and protein, using vegetables as the primary ingredients.

"Congrats to the winners—the competition was tough this year," said Kristina Hall, editor-in-chief of delicious living. "Every company that participated contributes healthy and tasty foods to our industry, and we thank them for that."

"We are beyond thrilled to be selected as the Gold winner in the 2020 delicious living Retailer Choice Awards for the Best Breakfast Product, says Christine Luongo, Marketing Manager of Veggies Made Great. "We are the best for so many reasons and appreciate the recognition of both the retailers and Delicious Living Magazine."

This year's awards are more extensive than ever before, as delicious living has created two distinct types of awards: Retailer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health retailers) and Consumer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health shoppers).

About delicious living: delicious living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annually and available at natural health retailers nationwide.

About Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

