July 6, 2020From pastafits.org
This light and refreshing Vegetable Hummus Pasta from Dixya Bhattarai, MS, RD/LD is perfect for warmer months and is our July Pasta Spotlight. Hummus serves as the base, giving it a light and creamy taste that makes it delicious and easy to cook at home!
Vegetable Hummus Pasta
Servings 4 people
Ingredients
- 5 oz Uncooked lentil pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small sliced onion
- 1 bunch of chopped asparagus
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1.5 cups hummus of your choice
- 2-3 tbsp water
- salt, pepper as needed
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to the instructions on the back of the pasta package. Drain and keep it aside.
- In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat and sauce onions until slightly soft.
- Saute asparagus until it's barely cooked. Add peas and stir everything together.
- Add pasta to the pan and add hummus and combine everything together.
- Add 2 tablespoon water only if the mixture is too thick.
