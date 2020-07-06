This light and refreshing Vegetable Hummus Pasta from Dixya Bhattarai, MS, RD/LD is perfect for warmer months and is our July Pasta Spotlight. Hummus serves as the base, giving it a light and creamy taste that makes it delicious and easy to cook at home!



Vegetable Hummus Pasta Servings 4 people Ingredients 5 oz Uncooked lentil pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small sliced onion

1 bunch of chopped asparagus

1/2 cup frozen peas

1.5 cups hummus of your choice

2-3 tbsp water

salt, pepper as needed Instructions Cook pasta according to the instructions on the back of the pasta package. Drain and keep it aside.

In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat and sauce onions until slightly soft.

Saute asparagus until it's barely cooked. Add peas and stir everything together.

Add pasta to the pan and add hummus and combine everything together.

Add 2 tablespoon water only if the mixture is too thick.

