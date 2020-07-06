  1. Home
Vegetable Hummus Pasta

July 6, 2020
From pastafits.org


This light and refreshing Vegetable Hummus Pasta from  Dixya Bhattarai, MS, RD/LD is perfect for warmer months and is our July Pasta Spotlight. Hummus serves as the base, giving it a light and creamy taste that makes it delicious and easy to cook at home!


Vegetable Hummus Pasta

Servings 4 people

Ingredients

  • 5 oz Uncooked lentil pasta
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small sliced onion
  • 1 bunch of chopped asparagus
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1.5 cups hummus of your choice
  • 2-3 tbsp water
  • salt, pepper as needed

Instructions

  • Cook pasta according to the instructions on the back of the pasta package. Drain and keep it aside.
  • In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat and sauce onions until slightly soft.
  • Saute asparagus until it's barely cooked. Add peas and stir everything together.
  • Add pasta to the pan and add hummus and combine everything together.
  • Add 2 tablespoon water only if the mixture is too thick.

