This Vegan Pâté Will Change Your Fancy Dinner Parties Forever

Tartex has been a popular brand of plant-based foods in Europe for some time, but it’s currently making waves stateside with a new vegan pâté. This insanely delicious product is available in three varieties: mushroom, original, and herb-meadow.

Using healthy ingredients like chives, leeks, mushrooms, tofu, potato starch, and nutritional yeast, the pâté will take any dinner party to the next, next level.

So how do you integrate this dish into your recipe repertoire? Here are two ingenious ways to start:

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Tarts



1 pkg. vegan phyllo pastry sheets

3 Tbsp. vegan cream cheese (chive flavor)

1 tub vegan Tartex mushroom pâté

3/4 tsp. truffle oil

1/4 cup toasted walnuts, finely chopped

1 cup chopped wild mushrooms

1 tsp. olive oil

1 sprig thyme, chopped (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Defrost 3 to 4 layered phyllo sheets, cut into 4-inch squares, and use to line a muffin tin.

Blend the vegan cream cheese, Tartex pâté, and truffle oil.

Stir in the walnuts, setting aside a few for garnish.

Add the pâté mixture to the phyllo-lined muffin tin.

Sauté the wild mushrooms in the olive oil until browned and layer on top of the pâté.

Bake for 20 minutes or until browned. Garnish with chopped walnuts and thyme, if using.

Makes 6 to 8 tarts

Recipe adapted from Plant-Based Foods, Inc.

One-Pot Savory Mushroom Soup with Vegan Pâté



1 cup cauliflower florets

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 tsp. thyme

3 Tbsp. vegan butter

5 cups vegetable stock

1 tub vegan Tartex mushroom pâté

Several sprigs fresh thyme

Sauté the cauliflower florets in 1 tablespoonful of olive oil until just tender and remove from the pot.

Sauté the cherry tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste in the remaining olive oil until soft and remove from the pot.

Sauté the onion, garlic, mushrooms, and thyme in the vegan butter until the mushrooms are browned.

Add the stock and Tartex pâté and cook until Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the cauliflower florets, garnish with the cherry tomatoes and fresh thyme, and serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Recipe adapted from Plant-Based Foods Inc.

The Truth About Pâté

If you’re reading this and you’re not sure what pâté is, you’re not alone. “Pâté” is French for “pie,” and although the dish is associated with French cuisine, variations can be found around the world. It’s typically baked in a crust, but there’s a twist. The crust is not meant to be eaten, as it was originally meant to hold the dish together. Pâté is typically made of ground cow, pig, liver, fish, or vegetables.

Not surprisingly, the dish is commonly linked to cases of food poisoning. The BBC had this to say: “Over 90% of cases of a common form of food poisoning seen in catering venues this year were due to people eating undercooked chicken liver pate, often at weddings, infection experts have said.”

Other data from Public Health England showed that 80 percent of food poisoning cases caused by the bacteria campylobacter during a specified number of years were the direct result of people eating chicken-liver dishes. How exciting that we can avoid such dangers now that we have Tartex’s simple, ready-to-eat vegan version of pâté!

Are you sick of eating ground-up animals? Switch to cruelty-free meals—for animals, your health, and the planet. Go vegan!

