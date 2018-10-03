Vegan Mac and Cheese Without a Recipe—Try These Boxed Brands

Updated October 3, 2018:

Macaroni and cheese will always be a favorite all-American food for kids and adults alike. The first recipe dates back to the 13th century, and this ultimate comfort food has proved that it can stand the test of time. Whether you’re in a rush or just looking to fulfill a cheese craving without any of the cruelty or cholesterol found in dairy “products,” the quick-and-easy boxed vegan mac and cheese brands on this list can be found at many grocery stores and online:

Field Roast Mac N’ Chao Cheese

Field Roast’s vegan mac and cheese comes in two flavors: creamy and chili. Look for it in the freezer aisle!

© Field Roast

Daiya Cheddar Style Deluxe Cheezy Mac

These gluten-free whole-grain noodles come in a rich, creamy “cheddar” sauce. And one serving contains 20 percent of your daily requirement of calcium and vitamin B12.

View this post on Instagram

Are you a fan of Mac 'n' Cheese? If so, Daiya has a dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free twist on your favourite comfort food. Stay tuned…. #CheezyMac #dairyfree #glutenfree #soyfree #foodallergies #daiyacheese #macandcheese

A post shared by Daiya Foods (@daiyafoods) on May 29, 2015 at 3:58pm PDT

(New for fall 2018) Daiya Four Cheeze Style with Herbs Deluxe Cheezy Mac

Four cheezes for the price of one! Like other Daiya Cheezy Mac flavors, this one is both gluten- and soy-free.

© Daiya Foods

(New for fall 2018) Daiya Bac’n & Cheddar Style Deluxe Cheezy Mac

As if Daiya’s Cheddar Style Cheezy Mac weren’t tempting enough on its own, this variety comes packed with vegan bacon bits made from textured pea protein.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting to try our new Cheezy Mac flavors? Well wait no longer, because they’re 15% off on Amazon! Check out our Instagram stories for the deal

A post shared by Daiya Foods (@daiyafoods) on Aug 31, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Daiya White Cheddar Style Veggie Deluxe Cheezy Mac

Combining a vegan white-cheddar sauce with elbow macaroni and vegetables, this nutritious dish helps contribute to a balanced diet.

View this post on Instagram

Daiya is ready for #ExpoWest. Looking forward to sampling our newest dairy-free products…including "Cheezy Mac"! Visit us at Booth 4578. #anaheim #dairyfreecheese #cheeze #macandcheese #glutenfree #daiyacheese

A post shared by Daiya Foods (@daiyafoods) on Mar 6, 2015 at 10:30am PST

Daiya Alfredo Style Deluxe Cheezy Mac

Made with gluten- and dairy-free Alfredo sauce and pasta, this healthful mix offers rich and decadent flavor without the guilt.

View this post on Instagram

If being this excited about lunch is wrong, I don't want to be right. #daiya #whatveganseat #macandcheeze #lunch #vegan #glutenfree

A post shared by JoLT (@jlt1015) on Aug 3, 2015 at 10:12am PDT

Pastaríso Vegan Uncheddar Mac & Cheese

This brand is lactose-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free—but it doesn’t lack flavor.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you mac and cheese angels for giving us #GlutenFree options to please the entire family tonight #Yum #VeganFoodShare #VegansOfIG

A post shared by PETA (@peta) on May 6, 2015 at 7:23pm PDT

Amy’s Gluten Free Dairy Free Rice Mac & Cheeze

Amy’s brand uses organic rice noodles that are wholesome and nutritious.

View this post on Instagram

Yes, we're still family-owned and we're still cooking our home-style macaroni & cheese. In fact, we make 7 different kinds… #macandcheese for everyone! #vegan #glutenfree

A post shared by Amy's Kitchen (@amyskitchen) on Sep 18, 2014 at 5:51pm PDT

Road’s End Cheddar Style Organic Shells & Chreese

A family favorite, these cheddar-style shells are light and tasty.

View this post on Instagram

@nursekiki1983 here's the shells & chreese – I added a 1tsp olive oil as suggested and used almond milk, no butter. It's not "velveety" but I think I like it better than the Earth Balance #roadsendorganics #macandcheese #chreese #shellsandchreese #veganmacncheese #vegan

A post shared by T Renee (@vegan_t2) on Aug 3, 2014 at 4:29pm PDT

Road’s End Cheddar Style Organic Mac & Chreese

This variety is as “cheesy” as it gets and adds a healthy blend of whole-wheat pasta.

View this post on Instagram

Not as golden as the box picture but still tasty #vegan #dinnerdoneright #veganprotien #veganstyle #roadsendorganics #macandchreese #trees #plantbased #comfortfood #foodporn #yum #cooking #alyskitchen

A post shared by alyhollywood (@alyhollywood) on Apr 8, 2015 at 11:26pm PDT

Road’s End Organic Cheddar Style Penne & Chreese

Made with Road’s End special gluten-free “chreese” sauce, this penne mix is great for pasta lovers. If you like this variety, be sure to check out the brand’s gluten-free Alfredo Style Mac & Chreese.

View this post on Instagram

Thoughts on this {vegan+gluten free} macaroni and cheeze mix? Has anyone else tried it? I think it tastes okay on it's own, but I like to add some extra nutritional yeast, cheddar Daiya, minced garlic, and Cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit. It's not too shabby and pretty filling! #vegan #glutenfree #macncheese #vegancheese #glutenfreepasta #veganfoodshare #vegannoms #daiya #cleaneating #healthychoices

A post shared by Reanna Kat (@theveganfriendlyfoodie) on May 28, 2014 at 10:08am PDT

Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac Shell Pasta & Sauce

This mac and “cheese” combines a tasty vegan sauce made from pumpkin and sweet potato with organic pasta shells. They are also available with organic rice pasta for our gluten-free friends.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing NEW Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac & Cheese! Our creamiest, non-cheesiest concoction yet. Also available in gluten-free! Grab it at @WholeFoods. #vegan #glutenfree #macandcheese #sweetpotato #pumpkin

A post shared by annieshomegrown (@annieshomegrown) on Jul 1, 2015 at 3:47pm PDT

For some quick, easy, and inexpensive recipes, check out 31 Vegan Recipes for $3 so You Don’t Have to Starve Until Payday.

The post Vegan Mac and Cheese Without a Recipe—Try These Boxed Brands appeared first on PETA.