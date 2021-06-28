Vegan Kitchen Essentials From Amazon + Recipes to Make With Them

Nowadays, there’s a tool for each of your cooking needs. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or still learning to dice an onion, a small appliance or two may make life a little easier. These choices are popular and highly rated on Amazon, but you might be wondering which vegan recipes you can make with them. That’s where we come in—we’ve put together some ideas so that you can take these kitchen appliances for a spin.

Here are some recipes to try with these top-rated Amazon kitchen appliances:

A dehydrator is indispensable for making some raw vegan dishes, but you can also use it to dehydrate your own fruit snacks or even make homemade vegan jerky.

These Raw Sun Dried Tomato Olive Crackers are full of healthy fats and vitamins from walnuts and ground flax seeds.

You can grill indoors all year round with this convenient tool.

One of our favorite ways to use this griddle is by making a melty Tomato Basil Vegan Panini with Roasted Pepper.

That’s right—you can make dairy-free frozen yogurt, ice cream, and sorbet in your own home with this easy-to-use appliance.

Cashew milk makes a creamy base for this Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream, and you’ll avoid exploiting smart, emotional cows when you choose it instead of cow’s milk.

If you’re big on baking, a stand mixer is an essential kitchen appliance. It can help you effortlessly knead dough and whip up aquafaba in minutes.

We suggest making some vegan cupcakes and topping them with this simple Vegan Buttercream Frosting.

Sometimes smaller is better. You can use this little tool for more than waffles, too. Try it with hash browns, Follow Your Heart vegan egg, and so much more.

Go the savory route by trying these Easy Pizza Waffles made with as few or as many ingredients as you like.

With settings that can shred or purée, this food processor makes painless work of prep.

Whip up a batch of homemade hummus and serve it with this Easy Authentic Falafel Recipe.

The Instant Pot became a hit because of its all-in-one features. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and so much more.

There are loads of vegan Instant Pot recipes to try, but this one for Instant Pot Coconut Milk Yogurt is wholesome and delicious.

Hand mixers are convenient for creaming vegan butter and sugar for a batch of chocolate chip cookies or even trying out the Dalgona coffee trend.

We love using a hand mixer to whip up a batch of Aquafaba Whipped Cream.

No kitchen would be complete without at least one cast iron pan. This 10-inch version is perfect for everyday cooking.

The best thing about cast iron is that you can pop it in the oven. Try it out with this indulgent egg-free, dairy-free Vegan Salted Caramel Skillet Cookie, also known as a “Pizookie”:

Handheld immersion blenders are convenient for puréeing soups and sauces without having to get your blender dirty. This highly rated one comes with whisk and milk frother attachments, too.

Puréed soups are much simpler with an immersion blender—just blend right in the pot. Try it out with this Butternut Squash Soup.

The NutriBullet is great for making single-serving smoothies, but you can also use it for sauces, milkshakes, and more.

Getting in that post-workout protein boost is easier than ever with a NutriBullet and this recipe for a Chocolate Banana Vegan Protein Shake.

Cooking big meals is a doddle with this nonstick electric griddle.

Cook vegan burgers for the whole family, or break the griddle out for Sunday breakfast. These Rainbow Pancakes go great alongside some vegan breakfast sausages or pig-free bacon.

This air fryer whips up crispy goodness that tastes deep-fried without all the excess oil. You can use it to heat prepared foods like vegan chicken nuggets or throw together simple recipes.

One of our favorite ways to use the air fryer is by making these Air Fryer Tofu Nuggets.

A high-powered blender is essential for making the smoothest vegan cheese sauces or throwing together an Insta-worthy açaí bowl, and the Vitamix is in the top tier. For a multipurpose tool that saves space, you can add on the 12-cup food processor attachment.

This versatile tool can be used for countless recipes, but why not try this 5-Minute Vegan Cashew Queso first?

You don’t need all or any of these kitchen appliances to go vegan. Trying new simple vegan recipes can be a delicious way to gain some confidence in the kitchen. Find out more:

