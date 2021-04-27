The Vegan Guide to Shopping for Food at CVS Pharmacy

If you have to make a quick stop at your local CVS Pharmacy, you might be surprised to find that it also sells a variety of grocery items, including vegan snacks, frozen goods, and prepared meals. The next time you need to pick up your prescriptions, why not throw these animal-friendly items in your basket, too? Many CVS locations are open late, so it’s a convenient place to find something to satisfy your late-night cravings. Availability varies by store, but here are some vegan products you might find:

Snacks

CVS offers a wide variety of vegan snacks, from bars and nuts to chips and crackers. The following are just some of the items that don’t contain animal-derived ingredients:

Prepared Meals

Forget to pack a lunch for work? CVS has you covered with plenty of prepared meals that are quick and easy. Choosing these tasty vegan options can help save the lives of countless cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals who are used for food:

Desserts

That late-night sweet tooth can easily be satisfied with these dairy-, egg-, and honey-free vegan desserts:

KIND Frozen Pints

Pantry

There’s no need to make an extra stop at the grocery store—you can find these pantry staples at CVS:

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs

