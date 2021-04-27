  1. Home
The Vegan Guide to Shopping for Food at CVS Pharmacy

April 27, 2021
From www.peta.org
By
Rebecca Maness

If you have to make a quick stop at your local CVS Pharmacy, you might be surprised to find that it also sells a variety of grocery items, including vegan snacks, frozen goods, and prepared meals. The next time you need to pick up your prescriptions, why not throw these animal-friendly items in your basket, too? Many CVS locations are open late, so it’s a convenient place to find something to satisfy your late-night cravings. Availability varies by store, but here are some vegan products you might find:

Snacks

CVS offers a wide variety of vegan snacks, from bars and nuts to chips and crackers. The following are just some of the items that don’t contain animal-derived ingredients:

Lärabars

GoMacro MacroBars

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs

Love, Corn Roasted Corn Snack

Nora Seaweed Snacks

Mary’s Gone Crackers

The Daily Crave Himalayan Pink Salt Lentil Chips

MadeGood Chocolate Banana Granola Minis

Bobo’s Chocolate Chip Oat Bar

Setton Farms Chili Limon Pistachios

Siete Foods Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Prepared Meals

Forget to pack a lunch for work? CVS has you covered with plenty of prepared meals that are quick and easy. Choosing these tasty vegan options can help save the lives of countless cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals who are used for food:

Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Yakisoba Noodle Bowl

Ocean’s Halo Pho Noodle Bowl

Simply Asia Spicy Mongolian Noodle Bowl

Tasty Bite Indian Channa Masala

Vana Life Foods Green Chickpea Superfood Bowl

The GFB Oatmeal

Desserts

That late-night sweet tooth can easily be satisfied with these dairy-, egg-, and honey-free vegan desserts:

KIND Frozen Pints

Emmy’s Organics Coconut Cookies

Endangered Species Strong and Velvety Dark Chocolate

True North Almond Pecan Crunch

Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bars

Pantry

There’s no need to make an extra stop at the grocery store—you can find these pantry staples at CVS:

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs

So Delicious Coconut Milk

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil

Almond Breeze Almondmilk

Tasty Bite Organic Brown Rice

The post The Vegan Guide to Shopping for Food at CVS Pharmacy appeared first on PETA.