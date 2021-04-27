The Vegan Guide to Shopping for Food at CVS Pharmacy

If you have to make a quick stop at your local CVS Pharmacy, you might be surprised to find that it also sells a variety of grocery items, including vegan snacks, frozen goods, and prepared meals. The next time you need to pick up your prescriptions, why not throw these animal-friendly items in your basket, too? Many CVS locations are open late, so it’s a convenient place to find something to satisfy your late-night cravings. Availability varies by store, but here are some vegan products you might find:
Snacks
CVS offers a wide variety of vegan snacks, from bars and nuts to chips and crackers. The following are just some of the items that don’t contain animal-derived ingredients:
Lärabars
GoMacro MacroBars
HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs
Love, Corn Roasted Corn Snack
Nora Seaweed Snacks
Mary’s Gone Crackers
The Daily Crave Himalayan Pink Salt Lentil Chips
MadeGood Chocolate Banana Granola Minis
Bobo’s Chocolate Chip Oat Bar
Setton Farms Chili Limon Pistachios
Siete Foods Grain Free Tortilla Chips
Prepared Meals
Forget to pack a lunch for work? CVS has you covered with plenty of prepared meals that are quick and easy. Choosing these tasty vegan options can help save the lives of countless cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals who are used for food:
Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Yakisoba Noodle Bowl
Ocean’s Halo Pho Noodle Bowl
Simply Asia Spicy Mongolian Noodle Bowl
Tasty Bite Indian Channa Masala
Vana Life Foods Green Chickpea Superfood Bowl
The GFB Oatmeal
Desserts
That late-night sweet tooth can easily be satisfied with these dairy-, egg-, and honey-free vegan desserts:
KIND Frozen Pints
Emmy’s Organics Coconut Cookies
Endangered Species Strong and Velvety Dark Chocolate
True North Almond Pecan Crunch
Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bars
Pantry
There’s no need to make an extra stop at the grocery store—you can find these pantry staples at CVS:
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs
So Delicious Coconut Milk
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil
Almond Breeze Almondmilk
Tasty Bite Organic Brown Rice
