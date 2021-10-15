Vegan Goth Foods That Are as Dark as Your Soul

When you open your closet, is there an absence of color? Is your cruelty-free makeup collection full of black nail polish and dark eyeshadow? Do you refuse to accept that rainbows and unicorns are the new black? If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, you may be curious about foods that match your aesthetic, too. While you may want your food to be dark and scary, it shouldn’t be scary for animals. That’s why we’ve compiled these black-tinted vegan foods that are perfect for Halloween (and year-round).

Black Bean Pasta

Squid-ink pasta is cruel to these smart cephalopods, who can feel pain and, like all animals, don’t want to die. Serve this spooky black bean pasta instead—it’s not only animal-friendly but also packed with protein.

Charcoal Lemonade

Activated charcoal is a popular ingredient that will dye your food and drinks black naturally without changing the taste, so you can add it to anything. This Charcoal Lemonade is a refreshing treat that won’t remind you of the sun.

Black Rice Sushi

White and brown rice just don’t fit the goth aesthetic that we’re going for. Try using black rice in your rolls instead, like this one from Beyond Sushi in New York City. Of course, make your rolls with vegan ingredients, not intelligent animals like tuna, who are commonly killed for sushi.

Black Sesame Ice Cream

This No Churn Black Sesame Ice Cream gets its deep flavor and color from roasted black sesame butter and is balanced out with sweetness from vegan sweetened condensed coconut milk. It also uses super-creamy vegan milk instead of milk stolen from gentle cows.

Black Burger Buns

To make these buns at home, just add activated charcoal to your favorite vegan burger bun recipe. Take it a step further for Halloween by serving it with a black bean patty smothered in barbecue sauce for a bloody look.

Black Garlic

Garlic goes against the whole vamp life thing, but who can say no to black garlic tofu?

Black Smoothie

Stayed up all night reading gothic fiction? Need an energy boost? Use blueberries to make black smoothies. Pro tip: Drink through a reusable straw so that you don’t smudge your dark lipstick.

Red Vines Black Licorice Twists

Here’s something for when you’re so goth that even your candy is black. Keep it dark but tasty with some classic black licorice—the original goth food.

Charcoal Latte

Stay caffeinated all night long with a charcoal latte, served with your favorite vegan milk.

Black Cake

This Black Vanilla Cardamom Victoria Sponge Cake is the perfect centerpiece for your Halloween feast. Goth in the Raw has plenty of other spooky dishes to soothe your dark soul.

*****

Poetry and painting are great, but in a world that just doesn’t understand, you want as many creative outlets as possible. Get crafty in the kitchen—turn any vegan food black with black food coloring or gel. Just make sure you’re serving animal-free fare:

What You Need to Know About Going Vegan

The post Vegan Goth Foods That Are as Dark as Your Soul appeared first on PETA.