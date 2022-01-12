Vegan Food Trends to Watch Out For in 2022

It seems like every day there’s a new vegan product on the shelves or some exciting animal-friendly fast-food news. This year is sure to bring more, which is why we’re making predictions about the way 2022 will look. Here are a few vegan food trends that we know will grow this year:

Truly Sustainable Seafood Stars

Last year, Seaspiracy helped many people understand that fishing kills marine animals and devastates our oceans. As a result, more people are looking for tasty fish-friendly options. Brands such as Vegan Zeastar, Future Farm, and OmniFoods will be launching new vegan seafood products this year that you’ll want to look out for.

We’re also sure to see more vegan seafood at fast-food and chain restaurants. In 2021, we saw Long John Silver’s test fish-free filets and crabless cakes and California Fish Grill launch four plant-based offerings, including an “ahi” poke bowl.

© instagram.com/ElCompaVegano



More Chicken-Friendly Egg Brands

No amount of humane-washed marketing can hide the truth of the egg industry, which forces hens into cramped cages or packed sheds and kills male chicks, who are considered worthless. That’s why we’re seeing more demand for vegan eggs—from WunderEggs’ hard-boiled egg to Perfeggt’s fava bean–based scramble. We’re excited to see what comes out next in 2022.

More Fast-Food Innovations

Last year set a high standard for exciting vegan fast-food news, but this year is already upping the ante with Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC and plant-based chorizo at Chipotle. There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see big moves from chains as the year goes on. Taco Bell is still working on adding vegan meat options, and we hope to see McDonald’s take its McPlant burger nationwide.





More Celebs Will Go Vegan in 2022

Jermaine Dupri launched nondairy ice cream, Cardi B is vegan-curious, and Lizzo shared her animal-free eats with the world. We’re sure to see more celebrities ditching animal-derived products this year as concerns about animals, the climate catastrophe, and future pandemics increase.

All-Vegan Chains Continue to Expand

We’re all for the addition of delicious vegan options at fast-food chains, but every vegan knows the joy of having the whole menu available to choose from! All-vegan chains are taking off in many places. Veggie Grill, Plant Power Fast Food, and Loving Hut are just a few notable chains popping up all over the country.

Chains Drop Vegan Milk Surcharge and Make Oat Milk the Default

Oat milk has become such a popular option that it just makes sense that more chains will start dropping their surcharge. (We’re looking at you, Starbucks.) Some, like Blue Bottle Coffee, might even move to make oat milk the default instead of cow’s milk. Cows used in the dairy industry are forcibly impregnated, and then their calves are stolen from them—so more people are realizing that vegan milk is healthier, tastier, and kinder to animals.

Fine Dining Goes Vegan

Vegan fine dining restaurants have been around for a while, but now more nonvegan establishments are adding animal-friendly options. Some are even making moves to take meat off the menu altogether. Geranium, a Michelin three-star restaurant in Copenhagen, has removed meat from cows, pigs, chickens, and other land animals from its menu. While it’s a positive step, we’re expecting that more fine-dining restaurants will take all animal-derived foods off their menus in 2022.

*****

This year, going vegan is easier than ever. Kick-start your resolution with our 3-Week Vegan Challenge, and keep it going all year long with our free vegan starter kit.

Order a Free Vegan Starter Kit

The post Vegan Food Trends to Watch Out For in 2022 appeared first on PETA.