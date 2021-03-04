Vegan Fast Food Is Fabulous: Check Out These Chains

As chain restaurants continue to add vegan options, it’s never been easier to find convenient vegan food wherever you live. Some rapidly growing chains don’t serve meat and dairy at all. At these vegan chains, you can find loaded burgers, vegan chicken sandwiches, filling salads, and so much more, all made without ingredients that harm animals. Cows, chickens, pigs, fish, and other animals used for food never get the chance to live the way nature intended. Instead, they are kept in cramped and filthy cages, genetically manipulated to grow larger or produce more milk, and slaughtered by the billions each year.

Veggie Grill is a fast-casual spot with locations throughout California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Washington. Its menu features delicious sandwiches, salads, and bowls, including the Buffalo Chickin’ sandwich, Classic Romaine Caesar salad, and the Tuna Melt. Look for seasonal specials, too.

Meat-free since 1994, Native Foods is an all-vegan chain with modern comfort food favorites like the Gastropub Burger and chef’s specials like the French Dip. You can find locations in Colorado, Oregon, Southern California, and elsewhere.

Plant Power Fast Food has several drive-through locations in California, where it sells veggie burgers, “chicken” sandwiches, fries, milkshakes, and more. Some locations even serve breakfast, including the “Chicken” & Waffle Sandwich and “Sausage & Cheese” croissant sandwich, which can be served with a fried vegan egg.

Modern Love is a vegan restaurant with locations in Brooklyn and Omaha, Nebraska. It’s run by vegan chef Isa Chandra Moskowitz, who is known for her blog, “Post Punk Kitchen,” and her many cookbooks. Specials here include house-made versions of fast-food favorites—like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch—alongside warming comfort foods and sweet treats.

This chain, founded by vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli, serves healthy burgers, sandwiches, salads, and sweets. Be sure to try the Air Baked Fries, served with a beet ketchup, or get your greens in with the Kale Caesar, which is topped with shiitake bacon, avocado, almond Parmesan, maple croutons, and cherry tomatoes. It has 14 locations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

One of the largest vegan chains, Loving Hut has restaurants in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. It serves a variety of dishes, from pad Thai and chow mein to burgers and BLTs.

Cinnaholic’s gourmet cinnamon rolls can be customized with 17 flavored frostings and 24 toppings, including its brownie bites, cookie dough, and vegan caramel sauce. It also sells brownies, cookies, and scoops of cookie dough. This chain is growing quickly, with 50 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Café Gratitude is a restaurant chain known for its upbeat, healthy vibe. Some of its signature dishes include the “I Am Dazzling” Little Gem Caesar salad, the “I Am Glorious” Blackened Tempeh Wrap, and the “I Am Grateful” Café Gratitude Community Bowl. Visit one of its five Southern California locations.

Grab some vegan grub at this Canadian chain, where you can find stacked burgers, “ChickUn” sandwiches, gyros, milkshakes, and much more. It has locations in London, Toronto, and Windsor, and more are planned.

If you’re in Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., you can find vegan goodies at fast-casual chain HipCityVeg. Its Broad Street and Dupont Circle locations even serve breakfast daily, with items like the Breakfast Maple Crispy Chick’n.

VeganBurg boasts that it’s Sir Paul McCartney’s favorite place for a vegan burger, and we’re not surprised—this joint has tons of creative and delicious options. With locations in San Francisco and Singapore, VeganBurg hopes to expand to locations across the U.S. and worldwide.

With five locations in New York City, Beyond Sushi has everything from creative sushi rolls to savory finger foods, dumplings, pasta, and desserts.

If you don't live near any of these chains, keep an eye out as they expand to new locations. In the meantime, you can find vegan options at chains and fast-food restaurants across the country. You can also make grocery shopping and meal planning simple with our guides to Costco, Sobey's, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and others.

