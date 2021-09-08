VEG’D Vegan Drive-Through Gives McDonald’s a Run for Its Money

A vegan drive-through where a Del Taco restaurant used to be is making a splash in the seaside city of Costa Mesa, California. VEG’D, which opened in May 2021, is a collaboration between vegan chef Matthew Kenney and entrepreneur Christine Mulholland. Their vision is to offer healthy eats without ingredients that harm animals.

As a Matthew Kenney Cuisine restaurant, VEG’D makes everything from scratch, every day. In an industry that often profits from the suffering of others, VEG’D puts the well-being of humans, other animals, and the environment at the forefront. “We are so excited to be bringing this fresh, mindful new concept to the fast-food market, an industry saturated by long-standing giants that have failed to consider the health of their consumers and our planet,” says Mulholland.

VEG’D’s organic, vegan menu has options for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a raw-vegan meal or your favorite comfort food. Here are a few of our favorites:

VEG’D Burger

Saving cows has never been tastier. This house-made burger patty is topped with vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and VEG’D sauce.

Protein for Pros Smoothie

Cow’s milk is for baby cows, not humans! That’s why this creamy smoothie is made with almond milk, almond butter, dates, banana, hemp protein, and cocoa nibs.

Poke Bowl

Eating fish does much more harm to our oceans than plastic straws do. Choose this tuna-friendly poke bowl, which is full of good stuff—beets, seaweed salad, edamame, tofu, spinach, avocado, ginger, sesame vinaigrette, and spicy vegan mayo.

Hot Chick Sandwich

Chickens are smart, inquisitive animals with complex social skills—they don’t belong on your plate. This crispy chicken-less sandwich is smothered with Buffalo sauce and topped with pickles and coleslaw.

Goddess Bowl

Get your veggies on the go with this herb-infused Goddess Bowl, which is packed with broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocados, and goddess dressing and served on your choice of greens or grains.

Keep an eye out for a location in a city near you—VEG’D plans to take its animal-friendly eats nationwide.

Going vegan is the best thing that you can do for animals, the environment, and your own health. Start your journey by taking our 3-Week Vegan Challenge today:

Make a Change for the Better—Go Vegan TODAY

The post VEG’D Vegan Drive-Through Gives McDonald’s a Run for Its Money appeared first on PETA.