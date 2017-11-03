Vantage Consulting Group Sponsors HDA 2017 Traceability Seminar

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Consulting Group, a trusted manufacturing automation expert, today announced it is sponsoring and will exhibit at the HDA 2017 Traceability Seminar, November 8-10 in Washington, DC. Vantage will be located at table 12 at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel.

The HDA 2017 Traceability Seminar brings together healthcare supply chain leaders to learn more about upcoming Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) implementation milestones as well as innovative approaches and lessons learned as distributors, manufacturers and dispensers implement serialization and traceability technologies to further preserve the safety and security of the healthcare supply chain.

Vantage executives will be at the event to discuss best practices in manufacturing systems security and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), including seamless integration of each piece of manufacturing equipment.

"Manufacturers today are being forced to do more with less – faster than ever before," said John Jordon, vice president, Business Strategies, Vantage Consulting Group. "Vantage takes a holistic view of the manufacturing production line, with an emphasis of optimizing the performance and security of our client's machines and business processes."

About Vantage Consulting Group

Vantage Consulting Group is a focused manufacturing solutions provider helping pharmaceutical and food companies deliver safer, higher quality products. It solves complex manufacturing automation problems ― including vision inspection, serialization and packaging ― by providing end-to-end expertise that spans strategic guidance, design, implementation and validation. Capital projects are consistently delivered more effectively, quickly and at less cost because of the company's deep industry expertise and proven methodology. Headquartered in Hillsborough, NJ, Vantage also operates centers of excellence in Berlin, Germany and San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.vantage-cg.com.

