Fall recipes are full of color and comfort, and this recipe for roasted squash and apples is no exception. Serve the dish during your regular weeknight dinners or have it as a side at your Thanksgiving feast.

This decadent recipe takes less than an hour to prepare and is topped with a homemade vanilla glaze that will turn the dish into something you might find at a restaurant.

To start, set the oven to 450 degrees, not working with already hot surfaces is a mistake often made by home cooks. Then mix the butter, brown sugar, vanilla and seasonings in a bowl. Pour the mixture over the squash and onions and coat well. Place the veggies on a baking pan and bake for 15 minutes. Then add in the apples and bake for a final 30 minutes.

Vanilla-Glazed Roasted Squash and Apples

Ingredients

1 medium butternut squash, (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium Vidalia onion, cut into thin wedges (1 cup)

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 unpeeled apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss squash and onion in large bowl.

Mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, nutmeg and pepper in small bowl until well blended. Pour over squash mixture; toss to coat well. Arrange in single layer on foil-lined large shallow baking pan.

Bake 15 minutes. Add apples; toss to mix well. Bake 25 to 30 minutes longer or until squash and apples are tender.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick