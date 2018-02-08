Valentine Marshmallow Cupcakes are a simple and delicious dessert for Valentine’s Day. A sparkly marshmallow heart makes them love-ly!

This recipe is sponsored by Campfire® Marshmallows, but all thoughts are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

Has anyone else officially hit winter blah mode? As much as I love the season changes here in Ohio, I have to admit that I am kind of over winter. And it’s only the beginning of February.

I was lucky enough to escape the Ohio weather for a girl’s weekend at Disney World, but it’s back to reality. And by reality I mean gray skies, bitter cold temps and snow almost ever single day.

