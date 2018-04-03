The Valent Group of Companies Helps Launch "No Taste for Waste" Campaign

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Valent Group of Companies is partnering with the CropLife Foundation and Meredith Agrimedia to launch the "No Taste for Waste" campaign, an initiative to reduce food waste and loss. The campaign, which includes an interactive website, special edition "bookazine" and social media messages, is a resource for consumers interested in reducing household food waste, while educating the public on how farmers take steps to fight food loss in their fields.

The Valent Group and other partners, including Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, the American Farm Bureau Federation and FLM Harvest, collaborated with the CropLife Foundation and Meredith Agrimedia to launch the "No Taste for Waste" campaign. The campaign connects consumers to real farmers, like Washington state apple growers Mike and April Clayton, who work hard to operate in a sustainable manner and act as good stewards of the land, while reducing food waste.

"It's an honor to be able to partner with the CropLife Foundation. Land O'Lakes, and the American Farm Bureau Federation in support of this important campaign," said Andy Lee, President and CEO of the Valent Group of Companies. "We're hoping that by understanding how much the ag community does to minimize food waste, consumers will be encouraged to extend those efforts into their own pantries and kitchens."

"WASTE LESS, SAVE MONEY!" BOOKAZINE

The bookazine, titled "Waste Less, Save Money!," produced and distributed by Meredith, is an illustrated publication that looks like a magazine but acts like a book. It includes recipes, meal planning tips and stories about how farmers use innovative ag technology to reduce waste on the farm and in their communities. Consumers can find it at newsstands nationwide beginning April 2018.

The bookazine will provide readers the opportunity to learn about people like Brett Reinford, a dairy farmer in Pennsylvania, who powers his farm and more than 100 other homes with energy from food waste processed in a digester. They can also read about Luella Gregory, a cattle farmer and soon-to-be cookbook author in Iowa, who educates elementary school kids about sustainability and how technology makes farms more efficient. Six other farm families are profiled in the magazine, along with tips for decreasing food waste, straight from the people who grow our food.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT

Timed to launch simultaneously, the accompanying website, NoTasteForWaste.org, brings the bookazine to life. Consumers will have access to a weekly meal planner, online tools to help reduce waste at home and more stories from farmers combating food waste and loss. A growing collection of recipes from farmers, bloggers and the Meredith test kitchens will also be a highlight on the new site. In addition, consumers can share their stories and food preservation tips using #NoTasteForWaste on Facebook (@NoTasteForWaste) and Instagram (@NoTaste4Waste).

FOOD WASTE: A TRENDING TOPIC

Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental, economic and social price tags attached to food waste. Reducing food waste is set to become a hot trend at restaurants, grocery stores and home kitchens in 2018, according to the National Restaurant Association, Forbes Magazine, and Food & Wine Magazine. In the United States, up to 40 percent of all food produced is lost to waste, according to USDA estimates.

Join the food waste movement by visiting NoTasteForWaste.org or pick up "Waste Less, Save Money!" at select newsstands and grocery stores.

