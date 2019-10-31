UST Global Announces Partnership With Agtools

ALISO VIEJO, California, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has launched a partnership with Agtools Inc., a provider of a cutting-edge data analytics service for the Food Supply Chain. Agtools' online service covers over 500 fruits, vegetables, nuts, herbs and ornamentals enabling supply chain stakeholders, including all major food retailers, to optimize their forecasting, planning, purchasing and merchandising which results in reduced food waste, and increased sustainability for both farmer/shippers and buyers.

UST Global and Agtools Inc. will collaborate to deliver this unique tool which is the first of its kind in the agriculture supply chain. Retailers in particular will benefit as Agtools will provide real time and historical data on factors such as volumes, pricing, exchange rates, weather, labor availability, and 60 more factors to improve their bottom line. Time management across the purchasing, merchandising and replenishment retail teams is becoming scarce. Agtools data with UST Global established high level of systems integration and quality service to the industry, will save time for retailers and ensure decisions are based on industry transparent data.

Agtools is founded by both agriculture and retail industry veterans who have the native knowledge to ensure the data service is streamlined, effective and delivered to any device. Retailers across the USA are looking for tools impacting their sustainability agenda. Agtools Inc., in partnership with UST Global's established relationship with the retail industry, will allow retailers to have visibility of actionable data on an intuitive dashboard that will help them adjust their purchasing patterns to avoid waste and allow a reduced carbon footprint throughout the process. Elements such as currency swings, geopolitical patterns, sustainability calculator and more will impact not only on the profitability and reduction of food waste to retailers, but will impact positively their dialogue with farmer/shippers for true sustainability up and down the food chain.

"We are very excited to partner with AgTools and believe that this solution will bring substantial process improvement in fresh produce department and help buying team significantly," said Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, General Manager, Emerging Digital Retail Technology, UST Global.

About Agtools, Inc.:

Agtools, Inc. (www.Ag.Tools) provides web-based solutions to help growers, processors, and distributors be more profitable throughout the food supply chain. Winner of the Microsoft Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence award, AGTools is a customizable solution that is designed to provide information in real time. The data provided by AGTools is critical to decision making pre-, during and post-harvest season, based on present and/or historical market status. Agtools' commitment is to help customers – growers, packers, shippers, exporters and importers worldwide – get a better value for their crops by maintaining excellent quality and reducing losses. Agtools is backed by a number of minority-certified companies and is actively pursuing minority certification itself.

To learn more about the company or register, visit: www.AG.Tools

About UST Global:

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

