According to Save The Food, a four person family loses about $1,500 on wasted food every year, and about 20% of food we buy never gets eaten. Using up leftovers is an easy way to save money, minimize cook time, and help reduce environmental impacts.

Pasta is a great tool to help eat up leftovers. If you have fewer amounts of a food or have a picky eater, adding pasta to existing leftovers can help create a new and heartier meal. Best of all, you get added health benefits like carbs for energy and folic acid.

Below are several pasta recipes that are great for making with leftovers:

Leftover Turkey Stroganoff with Mushrooms & Cranberries

This recipe is a go-to for later in the week after having a big dinner. Best of all, it takes only 20 minutes and can use up many extra ingredients you may have in your kitchen.

Leftover Spaghetti with Eggs, Onions & Peppers

Leftover spaghetti can be reinvented in a new recipe as well – in fact reheating spaghetti can help control weight. Spice up pre-cooked spaghetti by adding in eggs, onions and peppers as well as sriracha for a touch of spice.

Leftover Turkey Frittata

Use leftovers for breakfast too! This Turkey Frittata has a healthy dose of protein to keep you fuller for longer.

Leftover Meatloaf Pappardelle

This pasta recipe is perfect for utilizing leftover ground meat, such meat loaf or hamburgers, and can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Lasagna

Use up all your holiday leftovers in this unique and healthy lasagna recipe, which features turkey, butternut squash, spinach, and plenty of cheese. Make this recipe vegetarian by leaving the turkey out.

For more unique pasta recipes, visit our recipe page.

The post Use Pasta to Spice Up Leftover Meals! appeared first on Pasta Fits.