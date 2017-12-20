U.S. Weight Loss Market Worth $66 Billion

Commercial Chains Pace Strong Growth in 2017
ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec.20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketdata LLC is a 38-year old market research firm that has tracked the U.S. weight loss market and published in-depth reports about its market segments since 1989. The firm has released its biennial 443-page study: The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market (14th edition). This is a complete analysis and forecast of ALL ten major segments of the U.S. diet market.
More information can be found here: https://www.marketresearch.com/Marketdata-Enterprises-Inc-v416/Weight-Loss-Diet-Control-10825677/
"The number of active dieters is estimated to have fallen 10% since 2015, to 97 million, due to a growing size acceptance movement and dieter fatigue. About 80% try to lose weight by themselves, but many fail and the latest CDC statistics show that we are getting fatter, not thinner. The new 2018 diet season is about to begin in late December, and the giants of the market are strongly positioned for more gains," according to Research Director, John LaRosa.
These and other insights are featured in Marketdata weight loss reports:
"Today's dieters are focused on 'clean eating', convenience, and results. They want simple plans and an affordable price, with no side effects, and peer support platforms. Companies and products with these attributes will do well.", according to John LaRosa.
About Marketdata
Marketdata LLC is an independent market research firm of the U.S. weight loss industry since 1989. Marketdata has published separate reports covering all weight loss market segments –commercial programs, medical programs, obesity drugs, MLM diet products, weight loss surgery, meal replacements, diet food delivery services, diet websites, and worksite weight loss programs. The company also operates a free website called DietBusinessWatch.com. Mr. LaRosa, the nation's leading weight loss market analyst, is available for interviews.
