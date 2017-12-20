U.S. Weight Loss Market Worth $66 Billion

Commercial Chains Pace Strong Growth in 2017

"The number of active dieters is estimated to have fallen 10% since 2015, to 97 million, due to a growing size acceptance movement and dieter fatigue. About 80% try to lose weight by themselves, but many fail and the latest CDC statistics show that we are getting fatter, not thinner. The new 2018 diet season is about to begin in late December, and the giants of the market are strongly positioned for more gains," according to Research Director, John LaRosa.

The commercial weight loss programs segment of the market was worth $2.77 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow 9.4% to $3.03 billion in 2017.

Weight Watchers' rebound has been fueled by signing up more do-it-yourself dieters, coupled with a new CEO and ongoing endorsements from Oprah Winfrey, not by converting customers from competitors.

Meal replacements (shakes, nutrition bars) are posting strong growth and are still popular with dieters. Sales of these products will outpace the growth of OTC diet pills to 2022 (7.2% per year vs. 4.8%). Multi-level marketing companies, such as Herbalife, Shaklee, Isagenix and more, provide a significant distribution channel for these products, since they are safe, portable, easily accessible via retailers, and inexpensive.

Medical weight loss clinics and franchises have grown in number as MDs seek to replace income lost to managed care. However, many MDs and hospitals are still taking a wait and see attitude, trying to make sense of an uncertain healthcare environment and Affordable Care Act repeal efforts.

Low-calorie (diet) frozen entrée sales have been declining for years, as consumers avoid highly processed foods with artificial ingredients. However, producers such as Stouffer's (Lean Cuisine) have turned declines into growth via new items, more natural ingredients and attractive packaging.

Contrary to popular belief, free diet apps such as MyFitnessPal were NOT the main reason for recent diet company woes. Usage is waning and research shows that they don't produce lasting weight loss. Rather, the problem has been a lack of compelling programs and management/structural problems at some companies.

Online dieting is worth an estimated $990 million, and WeightWatchers.com is the leader with 2016 revenue of $349 million.

"Today's dieters are focused on 'clean eating', convenience, and results. They want simple plans and an affordable price, with no side effects, and peer support platforms. Companies and products with these attributes will do well.", according to John LaRosa.

