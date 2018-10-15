US Processed Food Demand to Grow 1.8% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2022

Consumer Spending on Value-Added, Convenient Products Will Drive Gains

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for processed food is forecast to grow 1.8% annually in nominal terms through 2022, according to Processed Food: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing levels of disposable personal income will support consumer spending on value-added products that offer high-quality food in a convenient format. Rising demand from foodservice establishments will also support growth. However, low commodity prices for key ingredients in processed food (e.g., beef, chicken, grain) will restrain faster demand gains.

Demand in the leading meat, poultry, and seafood product segment is forecast to stagnate through 2022. Flat commodity prices and the increasing availability of vegetable-based meat-like alternatives will stall advances.

These and other key insights are featured in Processed Food: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US processed food demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

meat, poultry, and seafood

grains and oilseeds

dairy products

bakery and related products

animal food

processed fruits and vegetables

sugar and confectionary products

other processed food such as condiments and sauces, egg substitutes, frozen specialty foods, peanut butter, roasted nuts, and spices

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, personal consumption expenditures on food and meals by type, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Excluded from the scope of this report are ready-to-drink beverages such as bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, and fluid milk; beverage syrups; and unprocessed foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs. Inedible byproducts of animal slaughtering, such as bones and hides, are not included in demand or shipment totals for meat, poultry, and seafood products. Re-exports of processed food are excluded from trade and demand figures.

