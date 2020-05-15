US Market for Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting: The Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Food Gifting Market's Performance in 2020

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Food gifters (consumers who buy food gifts for others) make up half the population. Food gifts are a tradition for many special occasions, such as giving chocolates to someone on Valentine's Day. However, marketers of food gifts have opportunities to reach new consumers and to promote their products for everyday occasions as well as holidays. Most people buy food gifts thinking the receiver is likely to enjoy and use the gift, especially since food gifts are treats that most people would not ordinarily buy. Marketers should also play up other benefits of food gifting, such as convenience and ability to be given to groups or people whose personal preferences may not be known.

With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food gift producers, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.

The report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide food and beverage companies, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the market for food gifts.

The analysis in this report also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the food gifting market's performance in 2020. The bad news is that the market's promising momentum in recent years will almost certainly - but temporarily - be hindered by the outbreak. The good news is that food gifting is uniquely positioned to potentially serve as a source of comfort and care as most Americans practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

Combining extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys conducted in 2020, Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food gifting market. This report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food gifting market and broader food and beverage market.

Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. Supplementing the publisher's exclusive survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.

Key Topics Covered:



Food Market Bulletin: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Food Industry

Executive Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Food Gifting Occasions and Opportunities

Types of Food Gifts and Recipients

Reasons for Buying and Not Buying Food Gifts

Frequency of Food Gifting and Purchase Prices

Food Gifting Retail Distribution

Food Gifting Innovation & Marketing Strategies

Food Gift Packaging

Food Gifting Market Participants and Brand Positioning

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



1-800-Flowers.com

Bake Me A Wish!

Edible Arrangements

Godiva

Goldbell

Harry & David

Hickory Farms

Honey Baked Ham

Lindt & Sprngli Group

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nuts.com

Oh! Nuts

Omaha Steaks

Popcornopolis

The Fruit Company

The Popcorn Factory

