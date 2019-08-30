US Food Market Outlook Report 2019: Fully Up-to-Date Resource on the Top 14 Food Categories

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Food Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Food Market Outlook, 2019 provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 14 food categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why. Packaged food marketers and retailers are challenged in that most of the large categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.

This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Cereal



3 Chocolate Candy



4 Cookies



5 Fresh Bread



6 Fresh Packaged Salads



7 Frozen Dinners/Entrees



8 Frozen Pizza



9 Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties



10 Meal & Snack Bars



11 Meat and Poultry



12 Natural and Specialty Cheese



13 Salty Snacks



14 Soup



15 Yogurt



Companies Mentioned



Bimbo

Breyers

Edy's

Campbell Soup

Chips Ahoy

Chobani

CLIF

ConAgra

Dannon

DiGiorno

Flowers

Hershey

Hillshire Farm

Jimmy Dean

Kellogg

Kit Kat

Kraft

Marie Callender's

Mars

Mondelez

Nature Valley

Nature's Own

Nestle

Oreos

Pure Protein

Quaker

Sargento

Stouffer's

Swanson Broth

Unilever

Wrigley

Yoplait Decline

