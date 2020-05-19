U.S. Food Carryout and Delivery Consumer Study, 2020 - Coronavirus Creating an Evolution in Delivery and Carryout
Most consumers order food for carryout or delivery through well-established channels such as pizza restaurants, fast food establishments, and grocery store food bars at least occasionally. However, there are many opportunities for restaurants, stores, and other venues providing meals for carryout or delivery to expand purchases for off-premises consumption.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that restaurants that do little carryout or delivery business when dine-in service is available have been able to expand these options amidst dine-in closures and stay-at-home orders to maintain some level of business. Consumer behavior is changing short-term, and as people become more comfortable with ordering food for carryout or delivery, they may also change their behavior in the long-term.
With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Food Carryout and Delivery is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help restaurants, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.
Food Carryout and Delivery delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide restaurants, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the food carryout and delivery market.
Report Scope
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, Food Carryout and Delivery is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food carryout and delivery market. This report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food carryout and delivery market and broader food and beverage market.
Food Carryout and Delivery examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. Supplementing the publisher's exclusive survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Expanding Availability of Carryout and Delivery: COVID-19 and Beyond
- Foodservice Packaging Opportunities
- Key Consumer Trends
- Scope
Market Size and Forecast
- Highlights
- Foodservice Revenue by Dine-In vs. Off-Premises Dining
- Historical Food Carryout and Delivery Market
- Historical Trends
- Food Carryout and Delivery Market Forecast
- Food Carryout and Delivery Market by Retailer Category
- Third-Party Delivery Sales
Ordering Platforms
- Highlights
- In-Person Purchases for Carryout
- Restaurant Orders
- Grocery Orders
- Third-Party Ordering vs. In-House Ordering
- In-House Purchases for Takeout or Delivery
- Third-Party Restaurant Purchases for Takeout or Delivery
- Third-Party Retailer Ordering
- Online & Mobile Ordering
- Restaurant Ordering
- Grocery Ordering
- Phone Ordering Remains Important For Small, Independent Restaurants & Older Consumers
Consumer Use & Attitude Trends
- Highlights
- Eating Food For Carryout or Delivery Is Well-Established and Rising
- Rising Number of Consumers Who Consume Pre-Cooked Meals
- Preference For Fresh, Healthy, or Home-Cooked Meals Is Falling in Favor of Convenient Food Options
- Consumers Are Now More Likely to Have Positive Opinions About Fast Food
- Use of Restaurants Has Remained Relatively Stable
- More Consumers Report Being Frequent Visitors of Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and Convenience Stores
Trends and Opportunities
- Highlights
- Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers
- U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, but There Are Opportunities for Prepared Meals
- Breakfast vs. Lunch vs. Dinner vs. Non-Peak Hours
- Orders at Peak Dining Hours Can Be Supplemented by Third-Parties
- "Dark Kitchens" or "Ghost Kitchens" Can Increase Operational Efficiency
- Using Dine-In Experiences to Boost Takeout Sales
- FDA Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act Makes Nutrition Information Easier to Get for Restaurant Dine-In, Delivery, or Carryout
- Convenience Used to Mean Unhealthy Foods, but Restaurant Foods Are Getting Healthier and Even Emphasizing Clean Label Traits
- Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies Are Increasing Share and Tackling Niche Health Food Markets
- Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local Ingredients and Compete with National Providers
- Customized Meal Delivery Catering to Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans
- Opportunity: Expansion of Carryout and Delivery Options for Children and Families
- Opportunity: Expedited Avenues for Ordering Prepared Meals from Grocery and Convenience Stores
- Opportunity: Meal Delivery and Carryout From Restaurants and Retail Stores Can Expand Food Options for Older and Disabled Consumers
- Opportunity: Multi-Channel Sales and Expanding Options for Ultimate Convenience
Food Takeout and Delivery Market Participants
- Highlights
- Third-Party Carryout/Delivery Services
- Grubhub
- Uber Eats
- DoorDash
- Postmates
- Aggregator, Reservation, and Review Sites
- FoodBoss
- OpenTable
- Tripadvisor
- Yelp
- Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)
- Domino's Pizza
- Starbucks
- McDonald's
- Fast Casual Restaurants
- Panera Bread
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Full-Service Restaurants
- Darden Restaurants (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Dine Brands Global (Applebee's and IHOP)
- Bloomin' Brands (Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Outback Steakhouse)
- Retail Stores (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Mass Marketers, Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, etc.)
- Kroger
- Walmart
- Costco
- 7-Eleven
- Direct Marketers and Other Meal Providers (Co-ops, Farmers Markets, Delivery Companies, etc.)
- Freshly
Packaging Trends
- Highlights
- Types of Packaging Used in Foodservice and Carryout and Delivery
- Quick Service Restaurants
- Fast Casual Restaurants
- Full-Service Restaurants
- Other Foodservice Venues (Institutional Eating and Drinking Establishments, Lodging and Hospitality, Sports and Recreation, etc.)
- Retail Stores (Grocery and Convenience Stores, Warehouse Clubs, Mass Retailers, etc.)
- Other Retailers (Co-Ops and Farmers' Markets, Direct Marketers and Mail Order/Delivery Companies, etc.)
- Bring Your Own Container/Reusable Packaging
- Sustainability Issues
- Improving Environmental Profiles by Using Recyclable/Sustainable Packaging
- Single-Use Products Being Used More for Sanitary Reasons Due to COVID-19
- Tamper Evident Packaging for Safety and Peace of Mind
- Consumer Packaging Insights
- Environmental Attitudes
- Opinions on Packaging and Serviceware in Foodservice
- Attitudes About Straws
Consumer Demographics
- Highlights
- Younger and Lower Income Consumers Are More Likely to Eat Store- Made, Pre-Cooked Meals
- Store-Made, Pre-Cooked Meals Are Most Likely to be Used by Minorities
- Consumers with More Children or Younger Children Have More Reasons to Select Pre-Cooked Options
- Use of Pre-Cooked Meals Higher Among Consumers with Less Education, College Students, Unemployed, and Unmarried People
- Millennials and Generation X Eat Out More and Spend More at Restaurants
- Higher Income Consumers More Likely to Dine Out and Spend the Most at Restaurants
- Men and Consumers with Children Are More Likely to Spend Large Dollar Amounts at Restaurants
- White Consumers More Likely to Visit Restaurants, but Most Minority Groups Are More Likely to Be High Spenders
- Higher Education Is Correlated with More Restaurant Spending
- College Students and Full-Time Workers Spend More At Restaurants
- Married Consumers Are More Likely to Have High Restaurant Spending
Consumer Psychographics
- Highlights
- Women Have More Concerns About Food and Health and Tend to Cook More, Making Prepared Meals a Harder Sell
- Baby Boomers Are Most Involved with Their Health and Have More Time to Prepare Food
- Minorities Generally Have More Health and Food-Related Concerns
- Younger Consumers Are Busy, Sacrifice Time with Family, and Spend More Time Shopping
- Younger Consumers Who Feel Lonely or Worried Eat More Convenience Food Options
Coronavirus Creating Evolution in Delivery and Carryout
- Highlights
- Contactless Transactions
- Contactless Delivery & Carryout Intended to Reduce Infection Spread and to Give Peace of Mind
- Contactless and Mobile Payments Remove the Need for Signatures or Touching a Potentially Dirty Terminal
- Will Contactless Transactions Land With Customers?
- People are Cooking More and Changing How They Shop for Groceries While Stuck at Home: What Does This Mean for Food Takeout and Delivery?
- Free Delivery and Other Promotions Offered Temporarily by Big Chain Restaurants to Stimulate Sales Amid Dine-In Closures
- Independent Restaurants Offering More Carryout & Delivery Options
- Family Meal Portions Becoming the Focus of Many Carryout and Delivery Options at Restaurants
