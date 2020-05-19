U.S. Food Carryout and Delivery Consumer Study, 2020 - Coronavirus Creating an Evolution in Delivery and Carryout

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Carryout & Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most consumers order food for carryout or delivery through well-established channels such as pizza restaurants, fast food establishments, and grocery store food bars at least occasionally. However, there are many opportunities for restaurants, stores, and other venues providing meals for carryout or delivery to expand purchases for off-premises consumption.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that restaurants that do little carryout or delivery business when dine-in service is available have been able to expand these options amidst dine-in closures and stay-at-home orders to maintain some level of business. Consumer behavior is changing short-term, and as people become more comfortable with ordering food for carryout or delivery, they may also change their behavior in the long-term.

With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Food Carryout and Delivery is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help restaurants, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.

Food Carryout and Delivery delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide restaurants, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the food carryout and delivery market.

Report Scope



Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, Food Carryout and Delivery is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food carryout and delivery market. This report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food carryout and delivery market and broader food and beverage market.

Food Carryout and Delivery examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. Supplementing the publisher's exclusive survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Expanding Availability of Carryout and Delivery: COVID-19 and Beyond

Foodservice Packaging Opportunities

Key Consumer Trends

Scope

Market Size and Forecast

Highlights

Foodservice Revenue by Dine-In vs. Off-Premises Dining

Historical Food Carryout and Delivery Market

Historical Trends

Food Carryout and Delivery Market Forecast

Food Carryout and Delivery Market by Retailer Category

Third-Party Delivery Sales

Ordering Platforms

Highlights

In-Person Purchases for Carryout

Restaurant Orders

Grocery Orders

Third-Party Ordering vs. In-House Ordering

In-House Purchases for Takeout or Delivery

Third-Party Restaurant Purchases for Takeout or Delivery

Third-Party Retailer Ordering

Online & Mobile Ordering

Restaurant Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Phone Ordering Remains Important For Small, Independent Restaurants & Older Consumers

Consumer Use & Attitude Trends

Highlights

Eating Food For Carryout or Delivery Is Well-Established and Rising

Rising Number of Consumers Who Consume Pre-Cooked Meals

Preference For Fresh, Healthy, or Home-Cooked Meals Is Falling in Favor of Convenient Food Options

Consumers Are Now More Likely to Have Positive Opinions About Fast Food

Use of Restaurants Has Remained Relatively Stable

More Consumers Report Being Frequent Visitors of Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and Convenience Stores

Trends and Opportunities

Highlights

Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers

U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, but There Are Opportunities for Prepared Meals

Breakfast vs. Lunch vs. Dinner vs. Non-Peak Hours

Orders at Peak Dining Hours Can Be Supplemented by Third-Parties

"Dark Kitchens" or "Ghost Kitchens" Can Increase Operational Efficiency

Using Dine-In Experiences to Boost Takeout Sales

FDA Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act Makes Nutrition Information Easier to Get for Restaurant Dine-In, Delivery, or Carryout

Convenience Used to Mean Unhealthy Foods, but Restaurant Foods Are Getting Healthier and Even Emphasizing Clean Label Traits

Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies Are Increasing Share and Tackling Niche Health Food Markets

Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local Ingredients and Compete with National Providers

Customized Meal Delivery Catering to Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans

Opportunity: Expansion of Carryout and Delivery Options for Children and Families

Opportunity: Expedited Avenues for Ordering Prepared Meals from Grocery and Convenience Stores

Opportunity: Meal Delivery and Carryout From Restaurants and Retail Stores Can Expand Food Options for Older and Disabled Consumers

Opportunity: Multi-Channel Sales and Expanding Options for Ultimate Convenience

Food Takeout and Delivery Market Participants

Highlights

Third-Party Carryout/Delivery Services

Grubhub

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Postmates

Aggregator, Reservation, and Review Sites

FoodBoss

OpenTable

Tripadvisor

Yelp

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Domino's Pizza

Starbucks

McDonald's

Fast Casual Restaurants

Panera Bread

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Full-Service Restaurants

Darden Restaurants (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse)

Dine Brands Global (Applebee's and IHOP)

Bloomin' Brands (Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Outback Steakhouse)

Retail Stores (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Mass Marketers, Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, etc.)

Kroger

Walmart

Costco

7-Eleven

Direct Marketers and Other Meal Providers (Co-ops, Farmers Markets, Delivery Companies, etc.)

Freshly

Packaging Trends

Highlights

Types of Packaging Used in Foodservice and Carryout and Delivery

Quick Service Restaurants

Fast Casual Restaurants

Full-Service Restaurants

Other Foodservice Venues (Institutional Eating and Drinking Establishments, Lodging and Hospitality, Sports and Recreation, etc.)

Retail Stores (Grocery and Convenience Stores, Warehouse Clubs, Mass Retailers, etc.)

Other Retailers (Co-Ops and Farmers' Markets, Direct Marketers and Mail Order/Delivery Companies, etc.)

Bring Your Own Container/Reusable Packaging

Sustainability Issues

Improving Environmental Profiles by Using Recyclable/Sustainable Packaging

Single-Use Products Being Used More for Sanitary Reasons Due to COVID-19

Tamper Evident Packaging for Safety and Peace of Mind

Consumer Packaging Insights

Environmental Attitudes

Opinions on Packaging and Serviceware in Foodservice

Attitudes About Straws

Consumer Demographics

Highlights

Younger and Lower Income Consumers Are More Likely to Eat Store- Made, Pre-Cooked Meals

Store-Made, Pre-Cooked Meals Are Most Likely to be Used by Minorities

Consumers with More Children or Younger Children Have More Reasons to Select Pre-Cooked Options

Use of Pre-Cooked Meals Higher Among Consumers with Less Education, College Students, Unemployed, and Unmarried People

Millennials and Generation X Eat Out More and Spend More at Restaurants

Higher Income Consumers More Likely to Dine Out and Spend the Most at Restaurants

Men and Consumers with Children Are More Likely to Spend Large Dollar Amounts at Restaurants

White Consumers More Likely to Visit Restaurants, but Most Minority Groups Are More Likely to Be High Spenders

Higher Education Is Correlated with More Restaurant Spending

College Students and Full-Time Workers Spend More At Restaurants

Married Consumers Are More Likely to Have High Restaurant Spending

Consumer Psychographics

Highlights

Women Have More Concerns About Food and Health and Tend to Cook More, Making Prepared Meals a Harder Sell

Baby Boomers Are Most Involved with Their Health and Have More Time to Prepare Food

Minorities Generally Have More Health and Food-Related Concerns

Younger Consumers Are Busy, Sacrifice Time with Family, and Spend More Time Shopping

Younger Consumers Who Feel Lonely or Worried Eat More Convenience Food Options

Coronavirus Creating Evolution in Delivery and Carryout

Highlights

Contactless Transactions

Contactless Delivery & Carryout Intended to Reduce Infection Spread and to Give Peace of Mind

Contactless and Mobile Payments Remove the Need for Signatures or Touching a Potentially Dirty Terminal

Will Contactless Transactions Land With Customers?

People are Cooking More and Changing How They Shop for Groceries While Stuck at Home: What Does This Mean for Food Takeout and Delivery?

Free Delivery and Other Promotions Offered Temporarily by Big Chain Restaurants to Stimulate Sales Amid Dine-In Closures

Independent Restaurants Offering More Carryout & Delivery Options

Family Meal Portions Becoming the Focus of Many Carryout and Delivery Options at Restaurants

