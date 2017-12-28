U.S. Flavors Market - Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "U.S. Flavors Market Analysis by Product (Liquid & Dry), by Application (Beverages, Bakery, Dairy, Processed Foods, Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Vapor Machines) and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The U.S. flavors market is expected to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2025. Increasing consumption of processed & ready-to-eat products has fostered the demand for flavor enhancing additives to offset low food quality and tasteless products.
Increasing consumer awareness regarding detrimental effects of synthetic chemicals in artificial food ingredients is expected to promote organic & natural flavor consumption. Rising consumer disposable income and expanding food & beverage sector in the U.S are also expected to contribute to natural extracts demand over the forecast period.
Feed grains are also being utilized for alternative applications such as bio-fuel generation, which has diverted food supply to some extent in the U.S. Processed foods are thus being consumed to a larger extent in order to counterpoise dwindling fresh food supplies, which has driven flavors consumption to enhance taste & quality.
Beverages were the leading application segment for liquid additives with valuation of over USD 1.39 billion in 2016. Rising demand for these additives in products such as sports and energy, carbonated and alcoholic drinks to enhance taste and aroma is expected to drive segment growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 U.S. Flavors Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 U.S. Flavors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 U.S. Flavors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Chapter 8 Customer Profiles
