Urban Plates/Ipsos Study Shows Most Won't Make 2020 Resolutions, Those That Do Focus On "Eating Healthy" Over "Losing Weight"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates—the chef-driven, fast-casual restaurant brand offering made-from-scratch meals using ethically sourced, clean ingredients—releases the results of a new public opinion survey today. Developed in partnership with market research firm Ipsos, the study of over 2,000 Americans explores New Year resolutions, including past commitments, successes/failures, motivations, and plans for 2020. Key findings include:

Most respondents won't be making a resolution in 2020 (62%); of the reasons why not, only 16% noted it's because they are "where they want to be"

(62%); of the reasons why not, only 16% noted it's because they are "where they want to be" Of those making resolutions in 2020, money matters (e.g., saving money, buying a house, paying off debt, etc.) and eating healthier (avoiding fast food and processed food, etc.) lead the resolution list, with 51% of respondents citing these areas as goals

(e.g., saving money, buying a house, paying off debt, etc.) and (avoiding fast food and processed food, etc.) lead the resolution list, with 51% of respondents citing these areas as goals Just 2 in 5 respondents planning a 2020 resolution report "losing weight" as a goal

Over half those who made a 2019 resolution (56%) did not complete theirs; with the largest percentage keeping their resolutions no longer than 3 months

Motivated by the findings—and consistent with its mission to make wholesome, clean food financially accessible—Urban Plates aims to help consumers make and meet their 2020 resolutions with the launch of its "(Ten) Dollar Menu." Featuring 11 chef-driven dishes available for just $10, items range from fresh salads and sandwiches to hearty braises and plant-based bowls. Examples include the Moroccan Chicken Braise made with cage-free chicken, housemade bone broth, and warming Moroccan spices like cinnamon, paprika, and turmeric (540 calories with brown rice); the vegan, gluten-free Chickpea + Sweet Potato Bowl featuring chickpeas, organic green lentils, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, goji berries, green peas, kale pesto, and housemade harissa sauce (490 calories); the vegan, gluten-free Beets + Avocado Bowl featuring organic red and white quinoa, walnuts, pickled red onion, hemp seeds, cabbage, and housemade miso-lemongrass dressing (670 calories); and the Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich made with cage-free chicken, housemade green sriracha, cilantro, and pickled vegetables (760 calories). To view the complete "(Ten) Dollar Menu," debuting January 15, 2020, visit www.urbanplates.com.

"Urban Plates is about scratch cooking with quality ingredients, including a substantial and expanding list of organic ingredients, offered at affordable prices," says Co-Founder and CEO Saad Nadhir. "It was no surprise to learn that the most popular resolutions are to eat healthier and save money. What did surprise us was that the majority of people aren't planning to make a resolution, even though most aren't happy with where they're at. We hope that by offering a robust menu of healthy, clean meals available for only $10, we can help those already committed to their resolutions—and inspire more people to make them in the first place."

For a complete rundown of the Urban Plates/Ipsos survey findings or more information on Ipsos' methodology, visit www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls/urban-plates-ipsos-NY-Resolutions.

About the Study

These are some of the findings from an Ipsos poll conducted between November 12-14, 2019 on behalf of Urban Plates. For this survey, a sample of 2,011 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii were interviewed online in English. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Americans been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error and measurement error.

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California; there are currently 19 locations, with more to come in 2020. Headquartered in Encinitas, CA, the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, and the greater Los Angeles area, with additional restaurants in Northern California and Washington D.C. Urban Plates' expansive menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day and feature clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed and finished steak; line-caught tuna; sustainably sourced seafood; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. The group works exclusively with farmers and ranchers that meet its ethical and environmental standards. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram at @urbanplates, visit the brand online at www.urbanplates.com, or on Facebook.

