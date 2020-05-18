UPS Delivers 5 Millionth Meal to Rural Students and their Families Impacted by Novel Coronavirus Crisis

Collaborative 'Emergency Meals-to-You' Program Delivers on Promise to Provide Students with Heathy Food During Challenging Time

ATLANTA and HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), a global leader in logistics, in partnership with McLane Global, a leading food and logistics company, today announced the delivery of the five millionth meal through the Emergency Meals-to-You program, designed to deliver shelf-stable, nutritious meals to students in rural areas of the country.

The program is a partnership between McLane Global, UPS, USDA, the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, and PepsiCo to deliver meals to students in rural areas who would otherwise go hungry due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. The logistics solution was developed with support from The UPS Foundation, which leads UPS's global citizenship programs.

"In just six weeks, UPS developed and deployed an agile solution now enabling us to bring millions of meals to children," said Kate Gutmann, UPS Chief Sales and Solutions Officer. "UPS brought the logistics expertise and the operational capabilities that are enabling this program to continue to grow and feed more children each week. We're honored to work with McLane on this vital program, and to use our strengths and experience to help ensure children have access to daily meals. I am proud of the UPS team who demonstrated expertise, speed and service performance to this critical area of need."

Through the Emergency Meals-to-You program, eligible school districts can sign up online at MealstoYou.org. Once a school is registered, students and their families may enroll in the program and begin receiving two-week supplies of individually packaged food directly to their door.

"Reaching five million meals delivered is another important milestone as we continue to ramp up production so no child goes hungry during this challenging period," said Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global. "UPS has been an exceptional partner and vital to the overall success of this program. We're working to get these meals to students as quickly possible and watching a UPS truck pull up to one of our facilities is like watching the baton pass from our team to theirs."

Meal kits are delivered in a two-week supply to eligible students and include 20 meals (10 breakfasts and 10 lunches). Each box contains a variety of items such as cereal bowls, shelf-stable milk, 100% juice, fruit cups, whole grain snacks, and entrees. For more information on the program, visit www.MealstoYou.org.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2019, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $123.8 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

About McLane Global

The McLane family name has been synonymous with food logistics and supply chain solutions for over 125 years, with a reputation for honesty, integrity and high ethical principles. McLane Global offers a broad array of services in Logistics, Distribution, Importing, Exporting, Procurement and Private Label Manufacturing via their Texas, California and Utah warehouses, as well as offices from China to Southeast Asia, UAE, and Latin America. www.mclaneglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ups-delivers-5-millionth-meal-to-rural-students-and-their-families-impacted-by-novel-coronavirus-crisis-301060845.html

SOURCE McLane Global; UPS