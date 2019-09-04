Updated Food Recall Warning - St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to presence of bone fragments

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2m094cY

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 30, 2019, has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Maître Saladier Inc. is recalling St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible presence of bone fragments. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand Products Size UPC Codes : St-Hubert Chicken Breast Nuggets 680 g 0 66701 00504 1 B29084 12 39J B29084 13 39J B29084 14 39J B29084 15 39J B29084 24 39J

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)