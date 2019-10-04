Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain products containing diced chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional Information / Distribution
|
L' Étoile Acadienne Star
|
Chicken Sandwich
|
160 g
|
0 63997 00167 2
|
Best before up to and including
|
New Brunswick
|
L' Étoile Acadienne Star
|
Chicken Sandwich
|
160 g
|
0 63997 00172
|
Best before up to and including
|
New Brunswick
|
None (Entrée Plus Foods)
|
Chicken Caesar Salad (801)
|
150 g
|
None
|
All Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)
|
Ontario
|
None (Entrée Plus Foods)
|
Chicken Noodle Soup (S-2)
|
200 g
|
None
|
All Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)
|
Ontario
|
None (Entrée Plus Foods)
|
Cream of Chicken Vegetable Soup (S-12)
|
200 g
|
None
|
All Best By dates from:
13 1119 (Nov 13, 2019) to
30 0320 (March 30, 2020)
|
Ontario
|
Mr. Snack
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|
230 g
|
6 97361 00002 4
|
All Dates
|
Alberta
|
Wile's Lake Farm Market & Bakery
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|
NA
|
NA
|
Best Before Dates:
03 OCT 19 to 07-OCT-19
|
Nova Scotia
|
None
|
Multigrain Chicken Salad
|
195g
|
6 20868 99124 3
|
19OC02
|
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
|
Express
|
Chicken Salad
|
195g
|
6 20868 99211 0
|
19OC02
|
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
|
Get The Good Stuff
|
Chicken Salad
|
195g
|
6 20868 99124 3
|
19OC02
|
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
|
Eating New Creations
|
Chicken Salad Gourmet Ciabatta Sandwich
|
229g
|
8 25349 08067 0
|
19OC02
|
Health care facilities and institutions in Ontario only
|
None (Red Table Foods)
|
Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat, Dairy Free
|
1 count
|
None
|
All dates up to Use By
04 OCT 2019
|
Camps – AB only
|
None (Red Table Foods)
|
Chicken Salad on White, Dairy Free
|
1 count
|
None
|
All dates up to Use By
04 OCT 2019
|
Camps – AB only
|
Urban Fare
|
Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap
|
395g
|
286520 307991
|
Up to and including
Packed on 2019OC02
Best Before 2019OC04
|
Sold at Urban Fare - Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC
|
Urban Fare
|
Curry Chicken Apricot Salad
|
300g
|
286173 605499
|
Up to and including
Packed on 2019OC02
|
Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town, 177 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC
|
Farm Boy
|
Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter
|
Medium
|
N/A
|
Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019
|
Ontario
|
Farm Boy
|
Diamond Salad Sandwich Platter
|
Small
|
N/A
|
Online Orders up to September 29th, 2019
|
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
