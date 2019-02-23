Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Various brands of debittered brewer's yeast recalled due to undeclared peanut
OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 11, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various brands of debittered brewer's yeast from the marketplace because they contain peanut which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to peanut should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold from the locations identified below.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional Information
|
Health First
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
200 g
|
7 78659 22091 8
|
All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Health Matters, 5 – 9977 178th Street, Edmonton, Alberta and at Natural Rezources, 1383 Ellis Street, Kelowna, British Columbia
|
Health First
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
400 g
|
7 78659 22092 5
|
All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Lifestyle Naturals, #191 – 4900 27th Street, Vernon, British Columbia
|
Mother Nature's Market and Deli
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
200 g
|
7 78659 22091 8
|
All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Mother Nature's Market and Deli, 240 Cook Street, Victoria, British Columbia
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold up to and including February 19, 2019
|
This product was sold at Chemainus Health Food Store, 9738 Willow Street, Chemainus, British Columbia
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold up to and including February 15, 2019
|
This product was sold at Colwood-House of Nutrition, Unit #6, 310 Goldstream Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold up to and including February 19, 2019
|
This product was sold at Ladysmith Health Foods, 531 1st Avenue, Ladysmith, British Columbia
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold from February 22, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019
|
This product was sold at The Bulk Zone, 776 Macdonell Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast – Debittered
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold up to and including February 20, 2019
|
This product was sold at Sidney Natural Foods, 2473 Beacon Avenue, Sidney, British Columbia
|
None
|
Brewer's Yeast – Debittered
|
Variable (Approx. 110 g)
|
None
|
All units sold from October 2, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019
|
This product was sold at Supernutrition, 9976 Highway 1, Saulnierville, Nova Scotia
|
None
|
Brewers Yeast Debittered
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold from June 1, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Shuswap Health Foods Ltd., 115 – 1151 10 Avenue Southwest, Salmon Arm, British Columbia
|
None
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable (Approx. 30 g to 2 kg)
|
None
|
All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Healthy Habits, 4040 Redford Street, Port Alberni, British Columbia
|
None
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable – sold clerk-served
|
None
|
All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Valley Natural Health Products, 20425 Douglas Crescent, Langley, British Columbia
|
None
|
Debittered Brewers Yeast
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All products sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 20, 2019
|
This product was sold at Alberni Health Market, 4744 Johnston Road, Port Alberni, British Columbia
|
None
|
"Levure De Bière"
|
300 g
|
10000645
|
All units sold from September 8, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019
|
This product was sold at Au Grain de Blé, 3588 Principal Street, Tracadie, New Brunswick
|
Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods
|
Brewer's Yeast
|
250 g
|
6 21147 13681 2
|
All units sold from April 16, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019
|
This product was sold at Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods, 441 – 360 Trans-Canada Highway Southwest, Salmon Arm, British Columbia
|
Winterwood Natural Foods
|
Debittered Brewer's Yeast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and including February 11, 2019
|
This product was sold at Winterwood Natural Foods, 51 Broad Street, Sussex, New Brunswick
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.
If you have an allergy to peanut, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email, follow us on Twitter, or join the CFIA community on Facebook
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions for the various brands of debittered brewer's yeast mentioned on this Food Recall Warning. However, there have been reported reactions associated with other recently recalled brewer's yeast products.
More information
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)