Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Various brands of debittered brewer's yeast recalled due to undeclared peanut

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 11, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various brands of debittered brewer's yeast from the marketplace because they contain peanut which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to peanut should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold from the locations identified below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Health First Debittered Brewer's Yeast 200 g 7 78659 22091 8 All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Health Matters, 5 – 9977 178th Street, Edmonton, Alberta and at Natural Rezources, 1383 Ellis Street, Kelowna, British Columbia Health First Debittered Brewer's Yeast 400 g 7 78659 22092 5 All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Lifestyle Naturals, #191 – 4900 27th Street, Vernon, British Columbia Mother Nature's Market and Deli Debittered Brewer's Yeast 200 g 7 78659 22091 8 All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Mother Nature's Market and Deli, 240 Cook Street, Victoria, British Columbia None Brewer's Yeast Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold up to and including February 19, 2019 This product was sold at Chemainus Health Food Store, 9738 Willow Street, Chemainus, British Columbia None Brewer's Yeast Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold up to and including February 15, 2019 This product was sold at Colwood-House of Nutrition, Unit #6, 310 Goldstream Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia None Brewer's Yeast Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold up to and including February 19, 2019 This product was sold at Ladysmith Health Foods, 531 1st Avenue, Ladysmith, British Columbia None Brewer's Yeast Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold from February 22, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019 This product was sold at The Bulk Zone, 776 Macdonell Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario None Brewer's Yeast – Debittered Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold up to and including February 20, 2019 This product was sold at Sidney Natural Foods, 2473 Beacon Avenue, Sidney, British Columbia None Brewer's Yeast – Debittered Variable (Approx. 110 g) None All units sold from October 2, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019 This product was sold at Supernutrition, 9976 Highway 1, Saulnierville, Nova Scotia None Brewers Yeast Debittered Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold from June 1, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Shuswap Health Foods Ltd., 115 – 1151 10 Avenue Southwest, Salmon Arm, British Columbia None Debittered Brewer's Yeast Variable (Approx. 30 g to 2 kg) None All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Healthy Habits, 4040 Redford Street, Port Alberni, British Columbia None Debittered Brewer's Yeast Variable – sold clerk-served None All units sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Valley Natural Health Products, 20425 Douglas Crescent, Langley, British Columbia None Debittered Brewers Yeast Variable – sold in bulk None All products sold from February 27, 2018 up to and including February 20, 2019 This product was sold at Alberni Health Market, 4744 Johnston Road, Port Alberni, British Columbia None "Levure De Bière" 300 g 10000645 All units sold from September 8, 2018 up to and including February 22, 2019 This product was sold at Au Grain de Blé, 3588 Principal Street, Tracadie, New Brunswick Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods Brewer's Yeast 250 g 6 21147 13681 2 All units sold from April 16, 2018 up to and including February 14, 2019 This product was sold at Nutter's Bulk & Natural Foods, 441 – 360 Trans-Canada Highway Southwest, Salmon Arm, British Columbia Winterwood Natural Foods Debittered Brewer's Yeast Variable None All units sold up to and including February 11, 2019 This product was sold at Winterwood Natural Foods, 51 Broad Street, Sussex, New Brunswick

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

If you have an allergy to peanut, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions for the various brands of debittered brewer's yeast mentioned on this Food Recall Warning. However, there have been reported reactions associated with other recently recalled brewer's yeast products.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)