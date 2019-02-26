  1. Home
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Brewer's Yeast sold at Leu's Country Market recalled due to undeclared peanut

By
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued February 11, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Leu's Country Market is recalling repackaged Brewer's Yeast from the marketplace because it contains peanut which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to peanut should not consume the recalled product described below. 

The following product has been sold at Leu's Country Market, 23 Main Street, St. George, New Brunswick.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Brewer's Yeast

Variable- sold clerk-served

None

All products sold from November 13, 2018 up to and including February 21, 2019

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

If you have an allergy to peanut do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions for the Brewer's Yeast sold at Leu's Country Market. However, there have been reported reactions associated with other recently recalled brewer's yeast products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

