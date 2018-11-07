Unleash a Taste Adventure with Marriott Hotels' Chef's Cut

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefs across the globe have been preparing to show off their skills today as Marriott Hotels rolls out "Chefs Cut", a one-week long culinary experience, that allows guests to go on a flavor-filled adventure, and place their trust and their taste buds in the hands of the chef. Blind-tasting has been around for years, but "Chef's Cut" will include an undisclosed menu and each meal will be hand-crafted by our chefs for the individual. The menu will roll out at six Marriott Hotels around the globe from November 5th through November 11th. The "Chef's Cut" experience stems from insights mined from Marriott International's social media command center where we connect with our guests in real-time.

"It's been said that the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, so we teamed up with our food and beverage team to inspire intrigue, flavor and a new way of thinking for our guests," said Matthew Carroll, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Marriott Hotels. "The Chef's Cut is a great way to showcase the tremendous talent we have in our restaurants and bars across the globe, and another opportunity for Marriott Hotels to test and learn the kinds of experiences our guests are looking for when they stay at our hotels or dine in the neighborhood."

Today officially marks the kick off of the Chef's Cut menu roll out stimulating the taste buds of our guests at the following hotels around the globe:

Marriott Hotel Irvine Spectrum - Heirloom Farmhouse Kitchen

Charlotte Marriott City Center - Stoke

Marriott Hotel Grand Cayman - Anchor And Den

Istanbul Marriott Hotel Sisli - The Dish Room Grill Restaurant & Terrace

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Praya Kitchen

Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers – Towers Restaurant

"At Marriott International, we are on a mission to create locally relevant dining and drinking experiences that people love. Our collection of restaurants and bars with big scale across the world, create highly personalized experiences that we want people to remember and talk about," said Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage at Marriott International. "Chef's Cut is a really cool way to put a spotlight and a new spin on the artisan-led experiences that happen in our restaurants and bars around the world every day."

From the Inspiration Collective with FastCompany, to the launch of the Mind Menu, healthy vending machine to the room service virtual reality goggles to the first "Live Beta" hotel, Marriott Hotels has been testing and trying the newest technology available with the understanding that the fastest way to innovate is to test and learn alongside our guests. The Chef's Cut is another example of bringing innovation within reach for Marriott Hotels. For more information on the menus please reach out to each property directly as no menu will be the same.

