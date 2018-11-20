Uniting in Camp Fire Relief Efforts: Organic Valley and Dr. Bronner's Join Forces

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, Dr. Bronner's and GrassRoots Alliance are working collectively through Grassroots Aid Partnership to deliver food and aid to those affected and displaced by the Camp Fire in Northern California. This Thanksgiving season, there is an overwhelming need for community support in Northern California. The group is partnering with the North State Food Bank (NSFB) in Oroville, CA, to assist in the distribution of aid from Grassroots Aid Partnership sponsors Organic Valley and Dr. Bronner's to thousands of families affected by the devastation.

North State Food Bank has a proven track record of efficient food distribution in Northern California. In 2017 alone, NSFB distributed over 800,000 pounds of food to 52 partner agencies and food pantries locally and distributed over 40,000 emergency food boxes in five counties (Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas and Sierra) covering a 12,000-square-mile radius. Organic Valley is committed to working collectively with relief organizations and local community partners through Grassroots Aid Partnership, to help those impacted by natural disasters like the Northern California Camp Fire.

"Organic Valley has been on the front line in responding with in-kind products, equipment, volunteers and financial support through many disasters over the years," says George Siemon, CEO and a founding farmer of Organic Valley. "It has been rewarding to me personally, along with staff and many of our farmers, to serve in these times of disaster. We are humbled to offer support to the many victims and volunteers that are dealing with the vast devastation in California."

"Dr. Bronner's is answering the call to action, by providing soap and basic toiletries to those who have lost their homes and been displaced by the Camp Fire," said David Bronner, Cosmic Engagement Officer (CEO) of Dr. Bronner's. "We stand in solidarity with our fellow Californians, as we join our community to support and take care of one another during this crisis. As natural disasters of all kinds become more frequent with advancing climate change, we will continue to support Grassroots Aid Partnership for on the ground relief efforts, and work towards nurturing more responsible, regenerative organic farming models that at global scale can sequester atmospheric carbon in soil and mitigate the worst effects of climate change, along with decarbonizing our economy."

Organic Valley is collaborating with Dr. Bronner's and other conscious companies to help when disaster strikes. Brands and companies interested in joining forces through Grassroots Aid Partnership should contact Help@grassrootsaidpartnership.org. All donations are tax deductible. Relief efforts will be ongoing throughout the 2018 holiday season. For individuals and organizations interested in donating in support of current Camp Fire relief efforts, visit www.grassrootsaidpartnership.org.

Organic Valley: Independent and Farmer-Owned

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 2,000 farmers in 36 states. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a variety of organic foods, including organic dairy, eggs and produce which are sold in supermarkets, natural foods stores and food cooperatives nationwide. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter @OrganicValley and Facebook www.facebook.com/OrganicValley.

