United States (US) - The Future of Foodservice to 2021

United States is the world's largest economy and has recovered well following the global recession in 2008. During the period of 2011-2016, the level of income in the US grew at a CAGR of over 2.5%, reaching a GDP per capita of USD $57,312 in 2016. Overall, despite some large economic disparities, rising disposable incomes and consumer confidence are giving consumers the ability and impetus to enjoy foodservice more often. As a result, the foodservice market is experiencing a resurgence of optimism, opening the door for greater innovation and experimentation, as consumers grow less cautious.

Profit sector channels will see increasing numbers of transactions fuel the majority of future growth in the mature US foodservice market. Slow growth in outlet numbers will encourage greater innovation, as operators strive to maintain standards and attract more customers.

QSR channel is forecast to continue experiencing the strong growth which has helped its value grow to nearly a third of the total profit sector. Its proposition of reasonably priced, convenient food continues to resonate with increasingly time-pressed customers, who believe that convenient food can and should also be healthy and tasty.

FSR channel in the US will continue to experience the strong and stable value growth that is has enjoyed since 2014. Transaction numbers and average transaction prices will continue to rise, in line with US consumers' growing financial confidence.Coffee and tea shop channel will continue to enjoy moderately strong and stable value growth over the next five years, despite relatively weak growth in both transaction and outlet numbers.

- Overview of the US macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the US foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within the US foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: Identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the US population.

- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the US foodservice market.

Companies mentioned in this report:Applebee's, Bahama Breeze, Baskin-Robbins, BJ's Restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Carraba's Italian Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Chili's, Chipotle, Dunkin' Donuts, Eddie V's, Hooters, IHOP, KFC, Krispy Kreme, Long Horn Steakhouse, Maggiano's, McDonald's, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Season 52, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, The Capital Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, Tilted Kilt, Tim Hortons, Twin Peaks, Wendy's, Yard House.

- Mature chains in both the QSR and FSR channels will be increasingly pressed to refocus and modernize their brands to withstand the rising popularity of 'fresh', high quality and good value fast casual outlets. Operators will also need to work harder to capitalize on consumers looking to engage with their favorite brands on social media.

- Accelerated growth in takeaway transactions across restaurant channels will continue to be driven by consumer trends towards "ultra-convenience", the breakdown of traditional meal times, and evolving family dynamics.

- The currently under-developed pub, club and bar channel is forecast the strongest value growth during 2016-2021, driven by rising disposable incomes and financial confidence among consumers and by the country's ongoing "craft beer revolution".

- Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the US foodservice market.

