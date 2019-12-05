United States Restaurant Market to 2023 - Digitalization in Food Ordering / Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Food / Cloud Kitchens / Environmental Sustainability / Drone Deliveries

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Restaurant Market (Limited Service & Full-service): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US restaurant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is predicted to reach US$708.9 billion in 2023.

The growth in the US restaurant market is driven by numerous factors such as an increasing proportion of single-person household, a growing percentage of adults living away from home, growing urbanization and rising personal disposable income. The market faces certain challenges such as increasing cost due to the adoption of third-party food delivery services and the falling percentage of casual diners. To overcome these challenges, the market is expected to undertake certain developments like following the trend of plant-based products, drone delivery and sustainable food preparation process.



The US restaurant market can be segmented into the following two categories: limited-service restaurant and full-service restaurant. In 2018, the limited-service restaurant held a greater share of the market and the remaining share was held by the full-service restaurant. The limited-service restaurant market is forecasted to continue growing and is expected to capture a greater share of the market in 2023, than full-service restaurant market. Growth in the limited-service market is predicted due to the changing dietary habits of consumers and expansion in product portfolios.



The US restaurant market by-product can be segmented into the following: burger, pizza, coffee, sandwiches, Mexican food and others. In 2018, the largest share of the market was held by the burger segment. This was followed by pizza, coffee, sandwiches and Mexican food segment.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US restaurant industry, segmented into the limited-service restaurant and full-service restaurant.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Yum! Brands, Brinker International Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Texas Roadhouse Inc., McDonald's Corporation and Dine Brands Global Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Restaurant Categorization Factors

1.3 Limited Service Restaurants

1.4 Full-Service Restaurants

1.5 Types of Restaurants



2. The US Restaurant Market

2.1 The US Restaurant Market by Value

2.2 The US Restaurant Market Forecast by Value

2.3 The US Restaurant Market by Product

2.3.1 The US Burger Market by Value

2.3.2 The US Burger Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 The US Pizza Market by Value

2.3.4 The US Pizza Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 The US Coffee Market by Value

2.3.6 The US Coffee Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 The US Sandwiches Market by Value

2.3.8 The US Sandwiches Market Forecast by Value

2.3.9 The US Mexican Food Market by Value

2.3.10 The US Mexican Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3.11 The US Other Food Market by Value

2.3.12 The US Other Food Market Forecast by Value

2.4 The US Restaurant Market by Type

2.5 The US Limited Service Restaurant Market by Value

2.6 The US Limited Service Restaurant Market Forecast by Value

2.7 The US Limited Service Restaurant Market by Product

2.7.1 The US Limited Service Restaurant Hamburger Market by Value

2.7.2 The US Limited Service Restaurant Hamburger Market Forecast by Value

2.7.3 The US Limited Service Restaurant Sandwiches Market by Value

2.7.4 The US Limited Service Restaurant Sandwiches Market Forecast by Value

2.7.5 The US Limited Service Restaurant Pizza Market by Value

2.7.6 The US Limited Service Restaurant Pizza Market Forecast by Value

2.7.7 The US Limited Service Restaurant Mexican Food Market by Value

2.7.8 The US Limited Service Restaurant Mexican Food Market Forecast by Value

2.7.9 The US Limited Service Restaurant Other Food Market by Value

2.7.10 The US Limited Service Restaurant Other Food Market Forecast by Value

2.8 The US Full-Service Restaurant Market by Value

2.9 The US Full-Service Restaurant Market Forecast by Value

2.10 The US Full-Service Restaurant Market Share by Type

2.11 The US Full-Service Restaurant Market by Type

2.11.1 The US Family Dining Restaurant Market Forecast by Value

2.11.2 The US Casual Dining Restaurant Market Forecast by Value

2.11.3 The US Fine Dining Restaurant Market Forecast by Value



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Urban Population

3.1.2 Upsurge in Single Person Household

3.1.3 Increased Expenditure on Food Away from Home

3.1.4 Rising Consumer Spending on Quick Service Restaurant

3.1.5 Increase in Personal Disposable Income

3.1.6 Rising Female Labor Participation Rate in the Restaurant Industry

3.1.7 Increasing Trend of Delivery in Restaurant Delivery

3.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Digitalization in Food Ordering

3.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Food

3.2.3 Cloud Kitchens

3.2.4 Environmental Sustainability

3.2.5 Drone Delivery

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Fall in Percentage of Casual Diners

3.3.2 Third-Party Food Delivery

3.3.3 Competition for Delivery Drivers



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 The US Market

4.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

4.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

4.1.3 Traffic Growth

4.1.4 Sales Growth

4.1.5 Unit Growth

4.1.6 Average Unit Sales Growth

4.1.7 The US Restaurants Product Sales Volume Market Share

4.1.8 The US Casual Dining North American System Unit Counts

4.1.9 The US Restaurant Market Players Unit Exposure

4.1.10 The US Restaurant Market Players International Unit Exposure



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Yum! Brands

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Brinker International, Inc.

5.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

5.4 Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

5.5 McDonald's Corporation

5.6 Dine Brands Global, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n49657





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-restaurant-market-to-2023---digitalization-in-food-ordering--increasing-adoption-of-plant-based-food--cloud-kitchens--environmental-sustainability--drone-deliveries-300970069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets