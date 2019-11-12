United States Pet Treats and Chews Report 2019-2023: Walmart, Pet Superstores, and Supermarkets Lead in Treat Purchases
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Opportunities abound in the U.S. pet treats and chews market, with innovative new products focusing on ingredients, sourcing, and transparency. Safety is a top concern, with pet owners and marketers alike alarmed by the spate of recalls involving pig ears from South America. To allay pet owners' concerns, marketers are touting ingredients from safe, reliable suppliers - even to the point of putting the specific location of the ingredient source on product packaging - with sourced in the USA joining made in the USA as a product claim. Pet owners are also demanding products that contribute to their pets' overall wellness and address health concerns. Dental chews and other functional treat products not only help pet owners maintain their pets' health, but they also offer a way to interact and express affection, playing an important role in fostering the human/animal bond.
While still steady and outpacing pet food, the sales growth of pet treats has been tempered by the plateauing of premiumization and the (so far) lesser impact of online shopping compared with the pet market overall. Nevertheless, the author expects treat and chew sales to reach $6.7 billion in 2019 with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% through 2023.
The market is following many of the same paths as the pet food market as a whole, including humanization, natural, grain-free, limited ingredient, made and/or sourced in the USA, functional ingredient (CBD!), and exotic proteins. Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S., 3rd Edition provides detailed analysis of the many types of treats and chews in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and transparency.
Building on the analysis presented in the previous two editions of this report, this fully updated third edition of Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2023, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development.
The report also examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet speciality vs. mass retail divide, as well as the impact of recent recalls on the market. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from the author's Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet treats and chews purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers. The report also features Simmons data that profiles pet treat purchaser attitudes and product preferences.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- The Market
- Introduction
- Market Size and Composition
- Market Drivers
- Looking Ahead
- Competitive Trends
- Competitive Overview
- Market Leaders
- The Retail Landscape
- Marketing & New Product Trends
- Trends in Treats and Chews
- The Consumer
- Overall Purchasing Patterns
- Purchaser Demographics
- Brand Purchasing Patterns
- Insights and Opportunities
- Focusing on product safety
- Focusing on transparency
- Providing "multi-functional" products with health benefits
- CBD, CBD, CBD
- Taking advantage of the e-commerce boom
- Moving beyond impulse purchase
- Cats like treats, too
- Blurring the Lines Between Snack and Meals
2. Market Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Five Product Categories
- Other Marketing Classifications
- Report Methodology
- Market Size and Composition
- Sales Growth Moderates
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Market Drivers
- Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews
- Innovation Fueled by Human-Food Trends
- Pet Owners Wary After Warnings, Recalls
- Safety and Transparency Go Hand in Hand
- DCM Impacts Pet Food and Treats Market
- Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments
- Dog Owners More Willing to Spend More on Healthy Treats
- Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments
- Cat Owners Seeking Equal Pet Market Standing
- Pet Treats Inspire Pet Tech Products
- Changes to Treat Net Content Labeling
- Looking Ahead
- Moderate Sales Gains Through 2023
3. Competitive Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Competitive Overview
- Market Structure and Retail Dynamics
- M&A and Investment Activity
- Competitive Activity: Plant Expansions, Line Extensions, Packaging Changes
- Market Leaders
- Mass-Market Treat Sales Controlled by Big Three
- Top Brands in Pet Specialty
- Dog and Cat Treats by Purchase Rates
- Cat Owners Show More Brand Loyalty
- The Retail Landscape
- Walmart, Pet Superstores, and Supermarkets Lead in Treat Purchases
- Treats Market Slowly Impacted by Internet Sales
- Pet Specialty Channel Pushes Treats
4. Marketing & New Product Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Trends in Treats and Chews
- Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends
- Natural and Organic Treats
- Humanization
- Dental Treats and Chews
- Functional Treats
- Grain-Free and Grain-Inclusive Treats
- Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews
- Raw Treats Part of the Raw Food Movement
- Exotic Protein Treats Fueled by Innovative Sourcing
- Locally and Specifically Sourced Treats Provide Transparency
- Size-Specific Treats
- Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews
- Lickable Treats
- Trends in Cat Treats
5. The Consumer
- Chapter Highlights
- Overall Purchasing Patterns
- Note on Data Sources
- Dog Ownership Growth Means More Treat-Buying Households
- Treat Purchasing Rates
- Treat Purchasing Rates by Number of Pets
- Treat Purchasing Rates by Dry/Wet and Lifestage Pet Food Purchasing Patterns
- Pet Treat Usage Rates: General vs. Functional/Healthcare
- Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog
- Dental Treat/Chew Purchasing Rates by Age of Pet
- Purchaser Demographics
- Dog and Cat Treat Purchaser Demographics
- Brand Purchasing Patterns
- Mass-Market Dog Treat Brand Leaders
- Mass-Market Cat Treat Brand Leaders
- Demographic Indicators for Mass-Market Dog Treat Brand Leaders
- Demographic Indicators for Mass-Market Cat Treat Brand Leaders
- Spending Levels on Pet Treats
- Dog vs. Cat Owners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbzq8r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pet-treats-and-chews-report-2019-2023-walmart-pet-superstores-and-supermarkets-lead-in-treat-purchases-300956381.html
SOURCE Research and Markets