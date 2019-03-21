United States Pet Food Markets, 2014-2019 & 2023 - Natural Pet Food, Veterinarians to the Fore, Product Safety and Made in the USA, Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods & Customized Pet Food/Home Delivery
Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as the analyst's broad cross-category expertise, Pet Food in the U.S., 14th Edition pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective pet food marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers.
Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, online retailers, and other channels. It provides a comprehensive overview covering historical market size and projections (2014-2023); cross-market trends; consumer expenditures; market opportunities; mergers and acquisitions; channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel; the Millennial impact; and new product and marketing trends.
Pet food marketers are headed towards an uphill battle, facing plateauing sales growth due to the leveling off of superpremium-fueled price increases and growing pricing pressure stemming from the advance of the Internet and mass premiumization. There are bright spots in this saturated market, however. Although the Internet is poaching sales from brick-and-mortar retailers, online sales are for the time driving incremental growth in the market as a whole by promoting in-demand brands and auto replenishment.
Also positively impacting the market are millennial pet owners, who are willing to pay more for quality products, especially those featuring sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients. Other opportunities reside in specialized diets targeting the aging pet population and in high-quality, freshly made pet food prepared in-store or ordered online for home delivery.
The study highlights consumer purchase patterns and product and brand preferences for dog and cat food as well as the market as a whole. Including dozens of product illustrations, it focuses particularly on trends in marketing and new product development, while also identifying key players in dog and cat food overall. Additional data sources include Simmons profiling trends in pet ownership, purchasing attitudes, and product preferences, including demographic trends down to the brand level, and SPINS data on the natural and gourmet channel.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size and Growth
- Market Drivers
- Looking Ahead/Competitive Overview
- Retail Channel Trends
Product and Marketing Trends
- Natural Pet Food
- Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore
- Product Safety and Made in the USA
- Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods
- Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery
Dog Food
- Market Size and Growth
- Marketer and Brands
- Dog Food Purchasing Patterns
Cat Food
- Market Size and Growth
- Marketers and Brands
- Cat Food Purchasing Patterns
Opportunities
- Opportunity 1 - Personalized Pet Food
- Opportunity 2 - Spotlight on Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare
- Opportunity 3 - Premiumized (Further) Cat Food
- Opportunity 4 - The Internet
- Opportunity 5 - Pet Overweight and Obesity
Market Overview
Chapter Highlights
Introduction
- Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat
- Other Marketing Classifications
Market Size and Growth
- Pet Food Will Top $27 Billion
- Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales
- Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales
- Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market
- Sales by Channel
- Market Drivers
- Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds
- Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in New Directions
- Internet Steals Brick-and-Mortar Share Yet Buoys Overall Market
- Mass Premium Brands No Recipe for Long-Term Market Growth
- Natural Pet Food Sales Still Healthy But Likely Headed for Moderation
- FDA Warning About CDM Casts a Shadow Over Grain-Free Pet Food
- Pet Food Safety: Issue and Opportunity
- Scaling Up Superpremium
- Consumers Willing to Pay More for Healthier Pet Edibles
- Is Premiumization Disenfranchising Non-Affluent Households?
- Pet Food Production Costs Rising
- Pet Ownership Trends
- M&A, Retail, and Marketing Initiatives Going Strong
- Pets-as-Family Trend Getting a Millennial Boost
- Growth in Wet Pet Foods
- Looking Ahead
- Sales Growth Slow But Steady Through 2023
- Tariffs and Trade War with China Could Hamper U.S. Market
- Competitive Overview
- Human Food Companies Expand Into Pet Market
- Lawsuits and Recalls
- Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic
- Pet Specialty-Specific Brands Persist
- Veterinary Diet Marketers
- Inspiring Trust
- Retail Channel Trends
- Walmart Is Preferred Retailer for Pet Food Purchases
- Private-Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance
- Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers
- Customer Service, Natural Brands Help Independents Shine
- Pet Specialty Chains Rethink Pet Food
Product and Marketing Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Natural Pet Food
- Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins
- Natural Claims Still Resonate with Consumer Mindsets
- Organic Pet Food
- Human-Grade and Human-Style
- Clean Food Trend Carries Over From Humans to Pets
- Grain-Free Pet Food
- Novel and Exotic Proteins
- Sustainability and Ethically Produced Ingredients
- Frozen/Raw Pet Food
- "Preserved Dry" (Freeze-dried and Dehydrated) Pet Food
- Trendy Superfood Ingredients Getting a Millennial Boost
- Condition-Specific Foods
- Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore
- Ongoing Innovation in Weight-Loss and Senior Foods
- Pet Food Marketers Meeting Smaller Dog Trend Head On
- Other Marketing Claims Built on Safety, Indulgence
Dog Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales
- Marketer and Brands
- Dog Food Marketers in Mass-Market Outlets
- Pet Specialty Brands
- Freshpet Dominates Refrigerated Dog Food Category
- Private-Label Dog Food
- Dog Food Purchasing Patterns
- Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food
- Millennials Most Likely to Use Organic Food
- Older Americans More Likely to Use Food Made in USA
- Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration
- Dry Dog Food Sole Usage Rates Increase
- Other Dog Food Brand Penetration
- Dog Food Purchase Patterns by Channel
Cat Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Market Size and Growth
- Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales
- Marketers and Brands
- Nestle Purina's Hold on Cat Food
- Private-Label Cat Food
- Cat Food Purchasing Patterns
- Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena
- Usage of Cat Food by Specialty Formulation
- Friskies Tops in Household Penetration Rates
- Dry and Wet Cat Food Sole Usage Rates Increase
- Other Cat Food Brand Penetration
- Cat Food Purchase Patterns by Channel
Companies Mentioned
- Friskies
- Nestle Purina
- Pedigree
- Walmart
