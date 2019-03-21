United States Pet Food Markets, 2014-2019 & 2023 - Natural Pet Food, Veterinarians to the Fore, Product Safety and Made in the USA, Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods & Customized Pet Food/Home Delivery

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food in the U.S., 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as the analyst's broad cross-category expertise, Pet Food in the U.S., 14th Edition pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective pet food marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers.

Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, online retailers, and other channels. It provides a comprehensive overview covering historical market size and projections (2014-2023); cross-market trends; consumer expenditures; market opportunities; mergers and acquisitions; channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel; the Millennial impact; and new product and marketing trends.

Pet food marketers are headed towards an uphill battle, facing plateauing sales growth due to the leveling off of superpremium-fueled price increases and growing pricing pressure stemming from the advance of the Internet and mass premiumization. There are bright spots in this saturated market, however. Although the Internet is poaching sales from brick-and-mortar retailers, online sales are for the time driving incremental growth in the market as a whole by promoting in-demand brands and auto replenishment.



Also positively impacting the market are millennial pet owners, who are willing to pay more for quality products, especially those featuring sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients. Other opportunities reside in specialized diets targeting the aging pet population and in high-quality, freshly made pet food prepared in-store or ordered online for home delivery.

The study highlights consumer purchase patterns and product and brand preferences for dog and cat food as well as the market as a whole. Including dozens of product illustrations, it focuses particularly on trends in marketing and new product development, while also identifying key players in dog and cat food overall. Additional data sources include Simmons profiling trends in pet ownership, purchasing attitudes, and product preferences, including demographic trends down to the brand level, and SPINS data on the natural and gourmet channel.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Introduction

Market Size and Growth

Market Drivers

Looking Ahead/Competitive Overview

Retail Channel Trends

Product and Marketing Trends

Natural Pet Food

Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore

Product Safety and Made in the USA

Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods

Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery

Dog Food

Market Size and Growth

Marketer and Brands

Dog Food Purchasing Patterns

Cat Food

Market Size and Growth

Marketers and Brands

Cat Food Purchasing Patterns

Opportunities

Opportunity 1 - Personalized Pet Food

Opportunity 2 - Spotlight on Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare

Opportunity 3 - Premiumized (Further) Cat Food

Opportunity 4 - The Internet

Opportunity 5 - Pet Overweight and Obesity

Market Overview

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat

Other Marketing Classifications

Market Size and Growth

Pet Food Will Top $27 Billion

Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales

Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales

Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market

Sales by Channel

Market Drivers

Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds



Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in New Directions



Internet Steals Brick-and-Mortar Share Yet Buoys Overall Market



Mass Premium Brands No Recipe for Long-Term Market Growth



Natural Pet Food Sales Still Healthy But Likely Headed for Moderation



FDA Warning About CDM Casts a Shadow Over Grain-Free Pet Food



Pet Food Safety: Issue and Opportunity



Scaling Up Superpremium



Consumers Willing to Pay More for Healthier Pet Edibles



Is Premiumization Disenfranchising Non-Affluent Households?



Pet Food Production Costs Rising



Pet Ownership Trends



M&A, Retail, and Marketing Initiatives Going Strong



Pets-as-Family Trend Getting a Millennial Boost



Growth in Wet Pet Foods

Looking Ahead

Sales Growth Slow But Steady Through 2023



Tariffs and Trade War with China Could Hamper U.S. Market

Competitive Overview

Human Food Companies Expand Into Pet Market



Lawsuits and Recalls



Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic



Pet Specialty-Specific Brands Persist



Veterinary Diet Marketers



Inspiring Trust

Retail Channel Trends

Walmart Is Preferred Retailer for Pet Food Purchases



Private-Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance



Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers



Customer Service, Natural Brands Help Independents Shine



Pet Specialty Chains Rethink Pet Food

Product and Marketing Trends



Chapter Highlights



Natural Pet Food



Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins





Natural Claims Still Resonate with Consumer Mindsets





Organic Pet Food





Human-Grade and Human-Style





Clean Food Trend Carries Over From Humans to Pets





Grain-Free Pet Food





Novel and Exotic Proteins





Sustainability and Ethically Produced Ingredients





Frozen/Raw Pet Food





"Preserved Dry" (Freeze-dried and Dehydrated) Pet Food





Trendy Superfood Ingredients Getting a Millennial Boost



Condition-Specific Foods



Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore





Ongoing Innovation in Weight-Loss and Senior Foods





Pet Food Marketers Meeting Smaller Dog Trend Head On





Other Marketing Claims Built on Safety, Indulgence

Dog Food

Chapter Highlights

Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales

Marketer and Brands

Dog Food Marketers in Mass-Market Outlets



Pet Specialty Brands



Freshpet Dominates Refrigerated Dog Food Category



Private-Label Dog Food

Dog Food Purchasing Patterns

Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food



Millennials Most Likely to Use Organic Food



Older Americans More Likely to Use Food Made in USA



Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration



Dry Dog Food Sole Usage Rates Increase



Other Dog Food Brand Penetration



Dog Food Purchase Patterns by Channel

Cat Food

Chapter Highlights

Market Size and Growth

Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales

Marketers and Brands

Nestle Purina's Hold on Cat Food



Private-Label Cat Food

Cat Food Purchasing Patterns

Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena



Usage of Cat Food by Specialty Formulation



Friskies Tops in Household Penetration Rates



Dry and Wet Cat Food Sole Usage Rates Increase



Other Cat Food Brand Penetration



Cat Food Purchase Patterns by Channel



Companies Mentioned



Friskies

Nestle Purina

Pedigree

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m7rjs2/united_states_pet?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pet-food-markets-2014-2019--2023---natural-pet-food-veterinarians-to-the-fore-product-safety-and-made-in-the-usa-healthy-gourmetindulgent-foods--customized-pet-foodhome-delivery-300816422.html

SOURCE Research and Markets