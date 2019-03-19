United States Pet Food Market and International Perspectives Report 2019: Focus on Personalized Pet Food, Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare, Online, Pet Obesity & Premiumized Cat Food

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food: U.S. Market and International Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Pet Food: U.S. Market and International Perspectives"

provides summary perspectives on retail market opportunities - particularly those stemming from pet humanization trends and the associated premium/functional products - for commercial dog food and cat food in the following key global markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy. Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom.

Pet food (dog/cat food) marketers are headed towards an uphill battle, facing plateauing sales growth due to the leveling off of superpremium-fueled price increases and growing pricing pressure from the advance of the Internet and mass premiumization. Bright spots very much remain in this saturated market, however. Although the Internet is poaching sales from brick-and-mortar retailers, online sales are for the time driving incremental growth in the market as a whole by promoting in-demand brands and auto replenishment. Also positively impacting the market are Millennial pet owners, who are willing to pay more for quality products, especially those featuring sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients. Other opportunities reside in specialized diets targeting the aging pet population and in high-quality, freshly made pet food prepared in-store or ordered online for home delivery.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as broad cross-category expertise from the analysts, this report pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective pet food marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers. Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, online retailers, and other channels. It provides a comprehensive overview of historical market size and projections (2014-2023), cross-market trends, consumer expenditures, market opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel, the Millennial and Gen Z impact, and new product and marketing trends.

Through proprietary surveys of U.S. pet owners, the study highlights consumer purchase patterns and product and brand preferences for dog and cat food as well as the market as a whole. Including dozens of product illustrations, it focuses particularly on trends in marketing and new product development, while also identifying key players in dog and cat food overall. Additional data sources include Simmons profiling trends in pet ownership, purchasing attitudes, and product preferences, including demographic trends down to the brand level, and SPINS data on the natural and gourmet channel.

While the United States remains by far the largest pet food market, the second tier of national markets (with combined dog/cat food sales of US$1 billion or more) is being reshaped, with Brazil now heading the list. Also morphing is the set of national markets showing higher longer-term promise for future growth, which along with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina includes China, India, Russia, and South Korea, indicating the increasing multinationalism of the pet food industry and the prime market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Introduction



Market Size and Growth



Market Drivers



Looking Ahead



Competitive Overview



Retail Channel Trends

Product and Marketing Trends

Natural Pet Food



Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore



Product Safety and Made in the USA



Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods



Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery

Dog Food

Market Size and Growth



Marketer and Brands



Dog Food Purchasing Patterns

Cat Food

Market Size and Growth



Marketers and Brands



Cat Food Purchasing Patterns

Opportunities

Opportunity 1 - Personalized Pet Food



Opportunity 2 - Spotlight on Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare



Opportunity 3 - Premiumized (Further) Cat Food



Opportunity 4 - The Internet



Opportunity 5 - Pet Overweight and Obesity

Market Overview

Chapter Highlights



Introduction



Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat





Other Marketing Classifications



Market Size and Growth



Pet Food Will Top $27 Billion





Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales





Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales





Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market





Sales by Channel



Market Drivers



Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds





Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in New Directions





Internet Steals Brick-and-Mortar Share Yet Buoys Overall Market





Mass Premium Brands No Recipe for Long-Term Market Growth





Natural Pet Food Sales Still Healthy But Likely Headed for Moderation





FDA Warning About CDM Casts a Shadow Over Grain-Free Pet Food





Pet Food Safety: Issue and Opportunity





Scaling Up Superpremium





Consumers Willing to Pay More for Healthier Pet Edibles





Is Premiumization Disenfranchising Non-Affluent Households?





Pet Food Production Costs Rising





Pet Ownership Trends





M&A, Retail, and Marketing Initiatives Going Strong





Pets-as-Family Trend Getting a Millennial Boost





Growth in Wet Pet Foods



Looking Ahead



Sales Growth Slow But Steady Through 2023





Tariffs and Trade War with China Could Hamper U.S. Market



Competitive Overview



Human Food Companies Expand Into Pet Market





Lawsuits and Recalls





Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic





Pet Specialty-Specific Brands Persist





Veterinary Diet Marketers





Inspiring Trust



Retail Channel Trends



Walmart Is Preferred Retailer for Pet Food Purchases





Private-Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance





Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers





Customer Service, Natural Brands Help Independents Shine





Pet Specialty Chains Rethink Pet Food

Product and Marketing Trends

Chapter Highlights

Natural Pet Food

Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins



Natural Claims Still Resonate with Consumer Mindsets



Organic Pet Food



Human-Grade and Human-Style



Clean Food Trend Carries Over From Humans to Pets

Grain-Free Pet Food

Novel and Exotic Proteins



Sustainability and Ethically Produced Ingredients



Frozen/Raw Pet Food



"Preserved Dry" (Freeze-dried and Dehydrated) Pet Food



Trendy Superfood Ingredients Getting a Millennial Boost

Condition-Specific Foods

Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore



Ongoing Innovation in Weight-Loss and Senior Foods



Pet Food Marketers Meeting Smaller Dog Trend Head On



Other Marketing Claims Built on Safety, Indulgence



Customization and Personalization

Dog Food

Chapter Highlights



Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales



Marketer and Brands



Dog Food Marketers in Mass-Market Outlets





Pet Specialty Brands





Freshpet Dominates Refrigerated Dog Food Category





Private-Label Dog Food



Dog Food Purchasing Patterns



Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food





Millennials Most Likely to Use Organic Food





Older Americans More Likely to Use Food Made in USA





Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration





Dry Dog Food Sole Usage Rates Increase





Other Dog Food Brand Penetration





Dog Food Purchase Patterns by Channel

Cat Food

Chapter Highlights



Market Size and Growth



Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales



Marketers and Brands



Nestle Purina's Hold on Cat Food





Private-Label Cat Food



Cat Food Purchasing Patterns



Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena





Usage of Cat Food by Specialty Formulation





Friskies Tops in Household Penetration Rates





Dry and Wet Cat Food Sole Usage Rates Increase





Other Cat Food Brand Penetration





Cat Food Purchase Patterns by Channel

International Pet Market Perspectives: Executive Summary



Market Overview



Report Scope





Overview of Top and Emerging International Markets

Argentina



Market Overview



Marketing and Manufacturing





Opportunities in Premium Pet Food

Australia



Market Overview



Leading Marketers





Distribution Channels





Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Trends

Brazil



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Franchisers Expanding and Professionalizing Pet Specialty Retail and Veterinary





Premiumization Trends

Canada



Market Overview



Humanization and Premiumization





Domestic and Foreign Brands Challenging Status Quo





"Made in Canada "

"



Premiumization Topping Out?

China



Market Overview



Pet Food Premiumization Drivers





Table Tianjin Ranova Petfood Freeze-Dried Chicken Breast, Vegetable, and Fruit Treats





Domestic Players Coming on Strong, Backed by Government and Investors





Internet Shift Benefits Domestic Marketers





Domestic Products Hindered by Negative Consumer Perceptions





U.S. Tariffs and Trade War Make It Harder for U.S. Exporters but May Benefit China-Based Producers

Czech Republic



Market Overview



Leading Marketers and Retail Channels





Fast-Track Expansion for AKVAZOO Chain Under Plaek Group





Premiumization Trends

France



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Retail Trends





Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities

Germany



Market Overview



Leading Marketers and Private Label





Retail Trends

India



Market Overview



Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities





Nestle Enters the Market, Taking on Mars

Italy



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Retail Trends





Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities

Japan



Market Overview



Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Opportunities





Gourmet and Luxury Cat Food





Pet Wellness and Safety





Smaller Dogs Represent Additional Promise for Pet Food Premiumization





Growth of Internet Shopping





Constraints to Market Entry by Overseas Marketers

Mexico



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Retail





Premiumization Drivers and Trends

Russia



Market Overview



Economic Downturn of 2014 Spurs Shift Toward Lower-Priced Pet Foods





Global Pet Food Giants Control the Market





Financial Crisis Jump Starts Domestic Production





Premiumization Signals and Opportunities

South Korea



Market Overview



Cultural and Legal Shift Away from Dog Meat





Foreign Brands Dominate Pet Food Business





But Domestic Players Coming on Strong, Including with Premium Fare





Channel Trends and Pet Specialty Private Label





Other Premiumization Trends and Opportunities

Spain



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Retail Trends





Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities

United Kingdom



Market Overview



Competitive Trends





Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Trends

Companies Mentioned



AKVAZOO

Plaek Group

Mars

Nestle Purina

Tianjin Ranova Petfood Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5tm4fc/united_states_pet?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pet-food-market-and-international-perspectives-report-2019-focus-on-personalized-pet-food-sourcing-sustainability-and-animal-welfare-online-pet-obesity--premiumized-cat-food-300814930.html

SOURCE Research and Markets