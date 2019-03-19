United States Pet Food Market and International Perspectives Report 2019: Focus on Personalized Pet Food, Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare, Online, Pet Obesity & Premiumized Cat Food
provides summary perspectives on retail market opportunities - particularly those stemming from pet humanization trends and the associated premium/functional products - for commercial dog food and cat food in the following key global markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy. Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom.
Pet food (dog/cat food) marketers are headed towards an uphill battle, facing plateauing sales growth due to the leveling off of superpremium-fueled price increases and growing pricing pressure from the advance of the Internet and mass premiumization. Bright spots very much remain in this saturated market, however. Although the Internet is poaching sales from brick-and-mortar retailers, online sales are for the time driving incremental growth in the market as a whole by promoting in-demand brands and auto replenishment. Also positively impacting the market are Millennial pet owners, who are willing to pay more for quality products, especially those featuring sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients. Other opportunities reside in specialized diets targeting the aging pet population and in high-quality, freshly made pet food prepared in-store or ordered online for home delivery.
Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as broad cross-category expertise from the analysts, this report pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective pet food marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers. Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report examines trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, online retailers, and other channels. It provides a comprehensive overview of historical market size and projections (2014-2023), cross-market trends, consumer expenditures, market opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel, the Millennial and Gen Z impact, and new product and marketing trends.
Through proprietary surveys of U.S. pet owners, the study highlights consumer purchase patterns and product and brand preferences for dog and cat food as well as the market as a whole. Including dozens of product illustrations, it focuses particularly on trends in marketing and new product development, while also identifying key players in dog and cat food overall. Additional data sources include Simmons profiling trends in pet ownership, purchasing attitudes, and product preferences, including demographic trends down to the brand level, and SPINS data on the natural and gourmet channel.
While the United States remains by far the largest pet food market, the second tier of national markets (with combined dog/cat food sales of US$1 billion or more) is being reshaped, with Brazil now heading the list. Also morphing is the set of national markets showing higher longer-term promise for future growth, which along with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina includes China, India, Russia, and South Korea, indicating the increasing multinationalism of the pet food industry and the prime market opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size and Growth
- Market Drivers
- Looking Ahead
- Competitive Overview
- Retail Channel Trends
- Product and Marketing Trends
- Natural Pet Food
- Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore
- Product Safety and Made in the USA
- Healthy Gourmet/Indulgent Foods
- Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery
- Dog Food
- Market Size and Growth
- Marketer and Brands
- Dog Food Purchasing Patterns
- Cat Food
- Market Size and Growth
- Marketers and Brands
- Cat Food Purchasing Patterns
- Opportunities
- Opportunity 1 - Personalized Pet Food
- Opportunity 2 - Spotlight on Sourcing, Sustainability, and Animal Welfare
- Opportunity 3 - Premiumized (Further) Cat Food
- Opportunity 4 - The Internet
- Opportunity 5 - Pet Overweight and Obesity
- Market Overview
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Two Animal Categories: Dog and Cat
- Other Marketing Classifications
- Market Size and Growth
- Pet Food Will Top $27 Billion
- Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales
- Dry Pet Food Dominates Sales
- Dry Dog Food at Over 50% of Market
- Sales by Channel
- Market Drivers
- Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds
- Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in New Directions
- Internet Steals Brick-and-Mortar Share Yet Buoys Overall Market
- Mass Premium Brands No Recipe for Long-Term Market Growth
- Natural Pet Food Sales Still Healthy But Likely Headed for Moderation
- FDA Warning About CDM Casts a Shadow Over Grain-Free Pet Food
- Pet Food Safety: Issue and Opportunity
- Scaling Up Superpremium
- Consumers Willing to Pay More for Healthier Pet Edibles
- Is Premiumization Disenfranchising Non-Affluent Households?
- Pet Food Production Costs Rising
- Pet Ownership Trends
- M&A, Retail, and Marketing Initiatives Going Strong
- Pets-as-Family Trend Getting a Millennial Boost
- Growth in Wet Pet Foods
- Looking Ahead
- Sales Growth Slow But Steady Through 2023
- Tariffs and Trade War with China Could Hamper U.S. Market
- Competitive Overview
- Human Food Companies Expand Into Pet Market
- Lawsuits and Recalls
- Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic
- Pet Specialty-Specific Brands Persist
- Veterinary Diet Marketers
- Inspiring Trust
- Retail Channel Trends
- Walmart Is Preferred Retailer for Pet Food Purchases
- Private-Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance
- Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers
- Customer Service, Natural Brands Help Independents Shine
- Pet Specialty Chains Rethink Pet Food
Product and Marketing Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Natural Pet Food
- Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins
- Natural Claims Still Resonate with Consumer Mindsets
- Organic Pet Food
- Human-Grade and Human-Style
- Clean Food Trend Carries Over From Humans to Pets
- Grain-Free Pet Food
- Novel and Exotic Proteins
- Sustainability and Ethically Produced Ingredients
- Frozen/Raw Pet Food
- "Preserved Dry" (Freeze-dried and Dehydrated) Pet Food
- Trendy Superfood Ingredients Getting a Millennial Boost
- Condition-Specific Foods
- Condition-Specific Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore
- Ongoing Innovation in Weight-Loss and Senior Foods
- Pet Food Marketers Meeting Smaller Dog Trend Head On
- Other Marketing Claims Built on Safety, Indulgence
- Customization and Personalization
- Dog Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Historical and Projected Dog Food Retail Sales
- Marketer and Brands
- Dog Food Marketers in Mass-Market Outlets
- Pet Specialty Brands
- Freshpet Dominates Refrigerated Dog Food Category
- Private-Label Dog Food
- Dog Food Purchasing Patterns
- Most Dog Owners Buy Dry Dog Food
- Millennials Most Likely to Use Organic Food
- Older Americans More Likely to Use Food Made in USA
- Pedigree Tops in Household Penetration
- Dry Dog Food Sole Usage Rates Increase
- Other Dog Food Brand Penetration
- Dog Food Purchase Patterns by Channel
- Cat Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Market Size and Growth
- Historical and Projected Cat Food Retail Sales
- Marketers and Brands
- Nestle Purina's Hold on Cat Food
- Private-Label Cat Food
- Cat Food Purchasing Patterns
- Canned Food Is Stronger in Cat Arena
- Usage of Cat Food by Specialty Formulation
- Friskies Tops in Household Penetration Rates
- Dry and Wet Cat Food Sole Usage Rates Increase
- Other Cat Food Brand Penetration
- Cat Food Purchase Patterns by Channel
International Pet Market Perspectives: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Report Scope
- Overview of Top and Emerging International Markets
- Argentina
- Market Overview
- Marketing and Manufacturing
- Opportunities in Premium Pet Food
- Australia
- Market Overview
- Leading Marketers
- Distribution Channels
- Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Trends
- Brazil
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Franchisers Expanding and Professionalizing Pet Specialty Retail and Veterinary
- Premiumization Trends
- Canada
- Market Overview
- Humanization and Premiumization
- Domestic and Foreign Brands Challenging Status Quo
- "Made in Canada"
- Premiumization Topping Out?
- China
- Market Overview
- Pet Food Premiumization Drivers
- Table Tianjin Ranova Petfood Freeze-Dried Chicken Breast, Vegetable, and Fruit Treats
- Domestic Players Coming on Strong, Backed by Government and Investors
- Internet Shift Benefits Domestic Marketers
- Domestic Products Hindered by Negative Consumer Perceptions
- U.S. Tariffs and Trade War Make It Harder for U.S. Exporters but May Benefit China-Based Producers
- Czech Republic
- Market Overview
- Leading Marketers and Retail Channels
- Fast-Track Expansion for AKVAZOO Chain Under Plaek Group
- Premiumization Trends
- France
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Retail Trends
- Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities
- Germany
- Market Overview
- Leading Marketers and Private Label
- Retail Trends
- India
- Market Overview
- Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities
- Nestle Enters the Market, Taking on Mars
- Italy
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Retail Trends
- Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities
- Japan
- Market Overview
- Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Opportunities
- Gourmet and Luxury Cat Food
- Pet Wellness and Safety
- Smaller Dogs Represent Additional Promise for Pet Food Premiumization
- Growth of Internet Shopping
- Constraints to Market Entry by Overseas Marketers
- Mexico
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Retail
- Premiumization Drivers and Trends
- Russia
- Market Overview
- Economic Downturn of 2014 Spurs Shift Toward Lower-Priced Pet Foods
- Global Pet Food Giants Control the Market
- Financial Crisis Jump Starts Domestic Production
- Premiumization Signals and Opportunities
- South Korea
- Market Overview
- Cultural and Legal Shift Away from Dog Meat
- Foreign Brands Dominate Pet Food Business
- But Domestic Players Coming on Strong, Including with Premium Fare
- Channel Trends and Pet Specialty Private Label
- Other Premiumization Trends and Opportunities
- Spain
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Retail Trends
- Pet Food Premiumization Trends and Opportunities
- United Kingdom
- Market Overview
- Competitive Trends
- Pet Food Premiumization Drivers and Trends
Companies Mentioned
- AKVAZOO
- Plaek Group
- Mars
- Nestle Purina
- Tianjin Ranova Petfood Co., Ltd
