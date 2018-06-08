United States Kids Food and Beverage Markets 2018: Breakfast Foods, Lunch Foods, and Dinner Foods; Sweet Snacks and Salty Snacks; Produce; and Beverages

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes and trends seven retail food and beverage categories that are especially significant to children's eating choices, addressing a range of use occasions and need states: breakfast foods, lunch foods, and dinner foods; sweet snacks and salty snacks; produce; and beverages. In each case, the report provides trend data over a ten-year period (2008-2017) and analysis of food and beverage categories for which families with children at home significantly over-index in usage. The report also covers marketing strategies and product innovation relevant to each category.

The kids' food and beverage market is a tricky business and requires a special approach to both innovation and marketing. Industry players must meet the needs of parents (as the purchasers) as well as kids (as the end-users), while operating in the force field of public and regulatory concerns about nutrition for children, advertising to children, and childhood obesity.

Not only is there is no clear-cut way to differentiate kids' food from regular food products, but there is no consensus on when such differentiation is desirable.

To provide the market context, this research considers a variety of factors that influence consumer usage patterns, market innovation, and marketing strategies. Population trends, household composition, economic factors, health and wellness trends, and retail trends are all key to understanding the potential and pitfalls of the kids' food and beverage market.

It's also vital for marketers, product developers, and retailers to better understand what influences parents' decisions on what they feed their children. Proprietary data offer insight into the degree to which product qualities, dietary lifestyle characteristics, and diet claims are sought after by kids food product purchasers

While parents may be the purchaser of kids' food and beverage, kids are of course key influencers over parents' choices. For example, nearly all parents say they at least some of the time buy a new food or beverage that their kids ask for, with 20% indicating they almost always do so. This provides incentive for marketers to continue to target the end user in promotional efforts. Packaged Facts data also identify food categories, such as breakfast cereal, in which kids tend to have greater influence over their parents' purchase behavior.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

The Market

Scope Of Report

Report Methodology

Report Summary

Market Factors

Desired Product Attributes

Kids As Influencers

Breakfast Foods

Lunch Foods

Dinner Foods

Salty Snacks

Sweet Snacks

Produce

Beverages

Chapter 2 Market Factors

Key Points

Population And Household Composition Trends

Static Child Population Challenges Market

The Population Age The Family Household

The Majority Of Households Are Childless

Parents Age 35-44 Represent The Largest Share Of Family Households

The Kids Food And Beverage Market In The U.S., 9Th Edition

Growth Of Multicultural Population Influences Market

Income, Consumer Confidence, And Kids Impact Grocery Spending

Key Parent Demographic Among Highest Income Earners

Consumer Confidence On The Rise = Willingness To Spend

Children Influence Weekly Grocery Spend

Health And Wellness Trends

Child Obesity Trends

Health Trends Played Out At Retail And Foodservice

Retail Trends

Where Families Shop

2017

Chapter 3 Desired Product Attributes

Key Points

Product Qualities

Fresh Is The Word

Freshness And Sale/Promotion Influence Parents

Dietary Lifestyle Characteristics

Healthy Is A Moving Target

Children, December 2017 (Percentage Of Respondents)

Parents Seek Out All-Natural Products

Diet Claims

Parents Seeking Out Products With No Artificial Ingredients

Chapter 4 Kids As Influencers

Key Points

Kids As Influencers

55% Of Parent Shoppers Consider Kids Preferences Especially Important

Kids Influence On New Product Purchasing

Influence Even Higher Over New Food And Beverage Purchases

Kids' Requests Have The Most Power In Breakfast Cereal, Salty Snacks, And Produce

Chapter 5 Breakfast Foods

Key Points

Breakfast As The Most Important Meal Of The Day

Breakfast Is More Important In Households With Teens

Composition, 2017

Cereal Is The Most Widely Used Breakfast Food Among Family Households

Pancake/Waffle Mixes Have Strong Penetration Into Family Households

Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Select Breakfast Products

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Breakfast Foods

Introduction

Toaster Pastries

Frozen Waffles

Frozen Breakfast Entres/Sandwiches

Packaged Muffins

Chapter 6 Lunch Foods

Key Points

Lunch As Most Important Meal Of The Day

More Important To Larger Family Households

Composition, 2017

Household With Children And Lunch Food Products

Kids Meal Solutions

Prepared Lunch Kits Widely Used By Families

Household, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Lunch Foods

Introduction

Healthier Lunch Food Kits

Chapter 7 Dinner Foods

Key Points

Dinner As The Most Important Meal Of The Day

Changing Dynamic Of The Family Dinner

Household Composition, 2017

Overall Vs. Households With Or Without Children, 2017

Household Usage Rates For Selected Dinner Food Products

Frozen Pizzas Even More Popular In Family Households

Families Are Key Consumers For Shelf-Stable Packaged Dinners Mixes

Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Frozen Hot Snacks

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Dinner Foods

Frozen Hot Snacks

Shelf-Stable Packaged Dinners, Mixes And Kits

Children In The Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)

Frozen Pizza

The Kids Food And Beverage Market In The U.S., 9Th Edition

Chapter 8 Salty Snacks

Key Points

Salty Snacks As Household Favorites

Introduction

With Or Without Children, 2017

Popcorn And Chips Have Strong Reach Among All Households, Particularly Families

Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Snack And Trail Mixes

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Salty Snack Categories

Snack And Trail Mixes

Pretzels

Chips

Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)

Popcorn Products

Chapter 9 Sweet Snacks

Key Points

Treat Appeal Supports Sweet Snacking

Nearly Two-Thirds Often Snack Between Meals

Home Sweet Snack Home

Cookies And Kids Just Go Together

Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Fruit Snacks

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Sweet Snack Categories

Cookies

Snack Cakes

Chapter 10 Produce

Key Points

Healthy Snacking Rooted In Produce Department

Fresh Cut And Single-Serve

Households With Or Without Children, 2017

Household Penetration For Produce Products

Eat Your Fruits And Veggies

Families Skew Higher In Use Of Canned/Jarred Fruit

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Vegetable And Fruit Categories

Fresh Produce

Canned/Jarred Fruit

Canned/Jarred Veggies

Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)

Chapter 11 Beverages

Key Points

Kid-Friendly Liquids And Powders

Juice As Quintessential Kids' Beverage

Households With Children, 2017 (Number And Percent)

Families Significantly Over-Index In Use Of Powdered Soft Drinks

Households With Children: By Number Of Children In Household, 2017

Usage Trends For Selected Kid-Friendly Beverage Categories

Powdered Soft Drinks

Household, 2008-2017 (Percent)

Fruit Juice/Drinks

