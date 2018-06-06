United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Net Sales Increased 11.8% to Record $2.65 BillionUpdates Fiscal 2018 Guidance

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNFI) (the "Company" or "UNFI") today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended April 28, 2018.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Highlights

13-Week Period Ended

($ in thousands, except for per share data)

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

Net Sales

$

2,648,879

$

2,369,556

$

279,323

11.8

%

Operating Income

$

82,157

$

64,946

$

17,211

26.5

%

Adjusted Operating Income(1)

$

82,308

$

68,892

$

13,416

19.5

%

Net Income

$

51,891

$

36,587

$

15,304

41.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

104,041

$

90,364

$

13,677

15.1

%

Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS)

$

1.02

$

0.72

$

0.30

41.7

%

Adjusted EPS(1)

$

1.04

$

0.77

$

0.27

35.1

%

(1)

Please refer to the tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

"We delivered strong results for the quarter underscoring the strength of our market position as we continue to grow amid continuous change in the retail landscape. UNFI continues to be an important connector between manufacturers, brick and mortar retailers as well as eCommerce customers. We are pleased with the continued momentum in our business and we continue to work to balance and improve upon the challenges associated with this higher-than-expected growth. Our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018 has improved, as reflected in the revised guidance." said Steven L. Spinner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Summary

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 11.8%, or $279.3 million, to $2.65 billion from $2.37 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 due to continued increase in demand for our products. Net sales by customer channel for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and growth over the comparable period in fiscal 2017 were as follows (in millions):

13-Week Period Ended

Customer Channel

Y-o-Y Growth

April 28, 2018

Supernatural chains

24.3%

$

992

Independently owned natural products retailers

6.1%

664

Conventional supermarket

3.7%

718

Other

8.3%

275

Total

$

2,649

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was 15.41%, reflecting a 5 basis point decrease over last fiscal year's third quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by a shift in customer mix where sales growth with lower margin customers outpaced growth with other customers, coupled with an increase in inbound freight costs. Gross margin for the third quarter included the positive impact of a change in accounting estimate of $20.9 million as the Company revised its calculation for its accrual for inventory purchases. This change of estimate was initiated based on higher-than-expected business growth and enhancements in our shared services processes and included an analysis of historical data. Substantially all of this change is related to inventory purchases from the current fiscal year and its impact is included in the consolidated results described below for the quarter and fiscal year-to-date period.

Total operating expenses were $325.9 million, or 12.30% of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $301.4 million, or 12.72% of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 included restructuring charges of approximately $0.2 million, primarily associated with the Company's previously announced fiscal 2017 restructuring plan. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 included $3.9 million of restructuring charges primarily related to severance and other associate separation costs.

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude restructuring charges, were $325.8 million, or 12.30% of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to adjusted operating expenses of $297.5 million, or 12.55% of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The decrease in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily driven by leveraging of fixed costs, partially offset by increased labor costs associated with higher than expected product demand.

Operating income increased $17.2 million, or 26.5%, to $82.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $64.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes restructuring charges, was $82.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of $13.4 million, or 19.5%, compared to adjusted operating income of $68.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased to 33.3% from 39.4% in the same period last fiscal year. Excluding tax expense of $1.0 million recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with the remeasurement of U.S. net deferred tax liabilities resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Act"), the Company's adjusted effective tax rate decreased to 32.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 increased $15.3 million, or 41.8%, to $51.9 million, compared to $36.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $104.0 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $90.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

EPS increased $0.30 to $1.02 for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $0.72 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EPS increased $0.27, or 35.1%, to $1.04 for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.77 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Fiscal 2018 Year to Date Summary

Net sales for the 39-week period ended April 28, 2018 ("fiscal year-to-date") totaled $7.63 billion, a 10.1% increase over the comparable prior fiscal year period. Net sales by customer channel for the fiscal year-to-date period and the growth over the comparable prior year period were as follows (in millions):

39-Week Period Ended

Customer Channel

Y-o-Y Growth

April 28, 2018

Supernatural chains

19.4%

$

2,776

Independently owned natural products retailers

6.1%

1,922

Conventional supermarket

4.9%

2,150

Other

5.2%

787

Total

$

7,634

*

* Reflects rounding

Gross margin for the fiscal year-to-date period decreased 27 basis points to 15.02% compared to 15.29% for the prior fiscal year period. This decrease was primarily driven by a shift in customer mix where sales growth with lower margin customers outpaced growth with other customers coupled with an increase in inbound freight costs.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year-to-date period increased $73.6 million, to $969.4 million, or 12.70% of net sales, compared to $895.8 million, or 12.92% of net of sales, for the prior fiscal year period. Total operating expenses for the fiscal year-to-date period included $11.4 million of restructuring and impairment expenses, primarily related to the Company's Earth Origins Market retail business. Total operating expenses for the comparable prior fiscal year period included $3.9 million of restructuring charges, primarily related to the Company's fiscal 2017 restructuring program.

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude restructuring and impairment charges noted above, were $958.0 million, or 12.55% of net sales, for the fiscal year-to-date period compared to adjusted operating expenses of $891.8 million, or 12.86% of net sales, for the prior fiscal year period.

Operating income for the fiscal year-to-date period increased $12.9 million, or 7.8%, to $177.5 million, compared to $164.6 million the prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted operating income, excluding restructuring and impairment expenses noted above, for the fiscal year-to-date period increased 12.1% to $188.9 million compared to adjusted operating income of $168.5 million for the prior fiscal year period.

Effective tax rate for the fiscal year-to-date period decreased to 20.3% from 39.5% in the same period last fiscal year. Excluding the provisional one-time net tax benefit of $20.9 million recorded in fiscal 2018 associated with the remeasurement of U.S. net deferred tax liabilities resulting from the Tax Act, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate decreased to 32.8% for the fiscal year-to-date period.

Net income for the fiscal year-to-date period increased $41.6 million, or 45.6%, to $132.9 million, compared to $91.3 million for the same period last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year-to-date period was $254.8 million, an increase of 9.6% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $232.4 million in the same period last fiscal year.

EPS for the fiscal year-to-date period increased $0.81 to $2.61 compared to $1.80 in the same period last fiscal year.

Adjusted EPS increased $0.50, or 27.0% to $2.35 for the fiscal year-to-date period compared to adjusted EPS of $1.85 in the same period last fiscal year.

Cash Flow Generation, Balance Sheet and Repurchase Program

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

(in thousands)

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

Cash Flow from Operations

$

(20,047)

$

66,188

$

(55,166)

$

163,097

Less: Capital Expenditures

14,111

17,330

29,646

40,004

Free Cash Flow

$

(34,158)

$

48,858

$

(83,016)

$

(84,812)

$

123,093

$

(207,905)

The Company's liquidity position remains strong with availability of $528.5 million as of April 28, 2018, under its revolving credit facility.

Pursuant to the authorized share repurchase program of $200 million announced October 6, 2017, for the fiscal year-to-date period, the Company purchased 564,660 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $22.2 million.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Based on UNFI's performance to date and the outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018, the Company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2018.

Current Guidance

Previous Guidance

Fiscal Year (FY) Ending July 28, 2018

FY 2018

Y-o-Y Growth

FY 2018

Y-o-Y Growth

Net Sales ($ in billions)

$10.23 - $10.28

10.3% - 10.8%

$10.01 - $10.16

8.0% - 9.5%

EPS

$3.39 - $3.44

32.2% - 34.2%

$3.27 - $3.35

27.7% - 30.9%

Adjusted EPS(1)

$3.18 - $3.23

23.6% - 25.6%

$3.06 - $3.14

19.5% - 22.7%

Effective Tax Rate

23.8% - 24.1%

23.8% - 24.3%

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate(1)

32.1% - 32.4%

33.0% - 33.3%

Capital Expenditures as a % of Net

Sales

0.6% - 0.7%

0.6% - 0.7%

Adjusted EPS excludes the restructuring and impairment charges and the estimated impact of the one-time tax benefit related to the remeasurement of U.S. net deferred tax liabilities resulting from the Tax Act.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate excludes the impact of the estimated benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities as a result of the Tax Act.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this press release non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, adjusted effective tax rate, and free cash flow. The Company has also included in this press release non-GAAP financial measures for estimated adjusted earnings per diluted common share and adjusted effective income tax rate for the fiscal year ending July 28, 2018. The non-GAAP measures adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share all exclude restructuring and asset impairment expenses. Adjusted earnings per diluted common share and estimated adjusted earnings per diluted common share also exclude a net tax benefit related to tax reform. The non-GAAP measure adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation, amortization, other expense and income, net, income taxes, and restructuring and asset impairment expenses. The non-GAAP measures adjusted effective tax rate and estimated adjusted effective tax rate exclude a net tax benefit related to tax reform. The non-GAAP measure estimated adjusted effective tax rate also excludes restructuring and asset impairment expenses. Free cash flow is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures aids in making period-to-period comparisons and is a meaningful indication of its actual and estimated operating performance. The Company's management utilizes and plans to utilize this non-GAAP financial information to compare the Company's operating performance during the 2018 fiscal year to the comparable periods in the 2017 fiscal year and to internally prepared projections.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data)

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Net sales

$

2,648,879

$

2,369,556

$

7,634,435

$

6,933,438

Cost of sales

2,240,792

2,003,195

6,487,610

5,873,116

Gross profit

408,087

366,361

1,146,825

1,060,322

Operating expenses

325,779

297,469

957,964

891,820

Restructuring and asset impairment expenses

151

3,946

11,393

3,946

Total operating expenses

325,930

301,415

969,357

895,766

Operating income

82,157

64,946

177,468

164,556

Other expense (income):

Interest expense

4,468

4,225

12,368

13,188

Interest income

(121)

(82)

(308)

(278)

Other expense (income), net

(24)

478

(1,305)

760

Total other expense, net

4,323

4,621

10,755

13,670

Income before income taxes

77,834

60,325

166,713

150,886

Provision for income taxes

25,943

23,738

33,831

59,600

Net income

$

51,891

$

36,587

$

132,882

$

91,286

Basic per share data:

Net income

$

1.03

$

0.72

$

2.63

$

1.81

Weighted average basic shares of common stock

outstanding

50,424

50,601

50,563

50,554

Diluted per share data:

Net income

$

1.02

$

0.72

$

2.61

$

1.80

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock

outstanding

50,751

50,801

50,816

50,718

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data)

April 28,

2018

July 29,

2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

21,758

$

15,414

Accounts receivable, net

635,190

525,636

Inventories

1,195,860

1,031,690

Deferred income taxes

—

40,635

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

41,953

49,295

Total current assets

1,894,761

1,662,670

Property & equipment, net

574,197

602,090

Goodwill

362,916

371,259

Intangible assets, net

196,979

208,289

Other assets

49,993

42,255

Total assets

$

3,078,846

$

2,886,563

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

543,631

$

534,616

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

176,127

157,243

Current portion of long-term debt

12,423

12,128

Total current liabilities

732,181

703,987

Notes payable

329,000

223,612

Deferred income taxes

37,348

98,833

Other long-term liabilities

27,274

28,347

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

140,740

149,863

Total liabilities

1,266,543

1,204,642

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; none issued or outstanding

—

—

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 100,000 shares; 51,006 shares issued

and 50,441 shares outstanding at April 28, 2018, 50,622 shares issued and outstanding at

July 29, 2017

510

506

Additional paid-in capital

479,220

460,011

Treasury stock at cost

(22,237)

—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,634)

(13,963)

Retained earnings

1,367,444

1,235,367

Total stockholders' equity

1,812,303

1,681,921

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,078,846

$

2,886,563

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In thousands)

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

132,882

$

91,286

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:

Depreciation and amortization

65,982

63,930

Share-based compensation

21,712

18,702

Loss on disposals of property and equipment

111

825

Gain associated with disposal of investments

(699)

—

Excess tax deficit from share-based payment arrangements

—

1,403

Restructuring and asset impairment

3,370

711

Goodwill impairment

7,872

—

Deferred income taxes

(21,866)

(160)

Change in accounting estimate

(20,909)

—

Provision for doubtful accounts

8,805

4,847

Non-cash interest expense

594

79

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses:

Accounts receivable

(119,149)

(61,820)

Inventories

(165,049)

(19,758)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,317

(9,135)

Accounts payable

6,396

79,023

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

14,465

(6,836)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(55,166)

163,097

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(29,646)

(40,004)

Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired

(29)

(9,198)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment

47

34

Proceeds from disposal of investments

756

—

Long-term investment

(3,397)

(2,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(32,269)

(51,168)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Repayments of long-term debt

(9,043)

(8,531)

Repurchase of common stock

(22,237)

—

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit line

500,061

154,412

Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit line

(394,671)

(276,443)

Increase in bank overdraft

23,890

19,075

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

602

165

Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings

(4,522)

(1,295)

Excess tax deficit from share-based payment arrangements

—

(1,403)

Capitalized debt issuance costs

—

(180)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

94,080

(114,200)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(301)

(203)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

6,344

(2,474)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,414

18,593

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

21,758

$

16,119

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

12,368

$

13,188

Cash paid for federal and state income taxes, net of refunds

$

45,021

$

58,199

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses and Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales to Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating

Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

Net Sales

$

2,648,879

$

2,369,556

11.8

%

$

7,634,435

$

6,933,438

10.1

%

Total operating expenses

$

325,930

$

301,415

8.1

%

$

969,357

$

895,766

8.2

%

Restructuring and asset impairment

expenses

151

3,946

11,393

3,946

Adjusted total operating expenses

$

325,779

$

297,469

9.5

%

$

957,964

$

891,820

7.4

%

Total operating expenses as a

percentage of net sales

12.30

%

12.72

%

12.70

%

12.92

%

Adjusted total operating expenses as a

percentage of net sales

12.30

%

12.55

%

12.55

%

12.86

%

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

Operating income

$

82,157

$

64,946

26.5

%

$

177,468

$

164,556

7.8

%

Restructuring and asset impairment

expenses

151

3,946

11,393

3,946

Adjusted operating income

$

82,308

$

68,892

19.5

%

$

188,861

$

168,502

12.1

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

Change

Net income

$

51,891

$

36,587

41.8

%

$

132,882

$

91,286

45.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

21,733

21,472

65,982

63,930

Total other expense, net

4,323

4,621

10,755

13,670

Provision for income taxes

25,943

23,738

33,831

59,600

Restructuring and asset impairment

expenses

151

3,946

11,393

3,946

Adjusted EBITDA

$

104,041

$

90,364

15.1

%

$

254,843

$

232,432

9.6

%

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Common Share

(unaudited)

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

April 28,

2018

April 29,

2017

GAAP earnings per diluted common share

$

1.02

$

0.72

$

2.61

$

1.80

Restructuring and asset impairment expenses (1)

—

0.08

0.22

0.08

Tax impact of adjustments (2)

—

(0.03)

(0.07)

(0.03)

Net tax expense (benefit) related to U.S. Tax Reform (3)

0.02

—

(0.41)

—

Adjusted earnings per diluted common share

$

1.04

$

0.77

$

2.35

$

1.85

(1)

Represents restructuring and impairment charges recorded related to the Company's Earth Origins Market retail business during fiscal 2018 and severance and other employee separation costs recorded during fiscal 2017.

(2)

Represents the tax effect of the restructuring and impairment adjustments recorded using the blended rate for the reporting period.

(3)

Represents the earnings per share impact of $1.0 million of tax expense and a $20.9 million benefit for the third quarter and year-to-date periods end April 28, 2018, respectively, related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform enacted in December 2017.

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

April 28, 2018

13-Week Period

Ended

39-Week Period

Ended

Income before income taxes

$

77,834

$

166,713

Provision for income taxes

25,943

33.3

%

33,831

20.3

%

Net tax (expense) benefit related to U.S. Tax Reform (1)

(1,008)

(1.3)

%

20,883

12.5

%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$

24,935

32.0

%

$

54,714

32.8

%

(1)

Represents the impact of $1.0 million of tax expense and a $20.9 million benefit for the third quarter and year-to-date periods ended April 28, 2018, respectively, related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform enacted in December 2017.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

Reconciliation of 2018 Guidance for Estimated GAAP Diluted Earnings per Common Share to

Estimated Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ending July 28, 2018

Low Range

High Range

GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$

3.39

$

3.44

Restructuring and asset impairment expenses (1)

0.25

0.25

Tax impact of adjustments (2)

(0.08)

(0.08)

Net tax benefit related to U.S. Tax Reform (3)

(0.38)

(0.38)

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per common share

$

3.18

$

3.23

(1)

Represents total estimated fiscal 2018 restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company's Earth Origins Market retail business which includes additional restructuring charges primarily related to future exit costs of approximately $1.4 million expected to be incurred during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

(2)

Represents the tax effect of the total estimated fiscal 2018 restructuring and impairment charges related to the Company's Earth Origins Market retail business using the estimated rate for the reporting period.

(3)

Represents the impact of the estimated benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform enacted in December 2017.

Reconciliation of 2018 Guidance for Estimated GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Estimated Non-GAAP Effective Tax

Rate (unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ending July 28, 2018

Low Range

High Range

Estimated GAAP Effective Tax Rate

23.8

%

24.1

%

Net tax benefit related to U.S. Tax Reform (1)

8.3

%

8.3

%

Adjusted Estimated GAAP Effective Tax Rate

32.1

%

32.4

%

(1)

Represents the impact of the estimated benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform enacted in December 2017.

