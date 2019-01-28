Unique Protein Options Now Available for Taziki's Guests

-Kebobs Available in Two Different Meats Become Permanent Menu Items-

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming requests from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe customers, Keith Richards, founder of one the fastest growing fresh-casual restaurant brands in the country, will be adding kebobs to Taziki's menu beginning today.

Richards was inspired by the New Year to bring Taziki's loyal customers a new way to experience Taziki's as they pursue a healthier lifestyle, build new versions of themselves, and live the good life.

"We've had requests for kebobs over the years and adding it to our current offerings will continue reinforcing our Mediterranean core values," said Richards. "Now Taziki's customers can enjoy a few of their favorite protein choices in a new way."

Kebobs are a healthy, fresh menu item that will likely have a permanent place on Taziki's menu. Meats that can be selected as kebob entrees include chicken and beef.

"Kebobs are on-brand and embody fun, Mediterranean cooking techniques that we're excited to embrace," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's. "Kebobs are versatile across multiple menu items, such as gyros, feasts, and salads."

The original 'Kebab' dishes trace back to myriads of Mediterranean regions. The word kebab means 'to roast'. Thousands of years ago these dishes were generally made with smaller chunks or slices of meat, or ground meat, often cooked on skewers over a fire. This cooking method has a varied history in the region, where it would be practical in cities where small cuts of meat were available in butchers' shops, and where fuel for cooking was relatively scarce.

The addition of kebobs accompanies Taziki's recently launched TAZ Rewards, Taziki's very own rewards and loyalty program, that works both in line and online through Taziki's app.

Signing up for TAZ Rewards is simple and fast by downloading the new Taziki's App on the Apple or Google Play Store. Interested participants can also visit a Taziki's location and easily enter their phone number. Customers will earn a Star for every $5 spent. After 25 Stars are earned, the customer will receive a $10 off reward and can expect other periodic surprise discounts and offers.

The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 88 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki's Mediterranean Café- @TazikisMedCafe.

