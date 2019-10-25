Unied States Organic and Clean Label Food Shopper 2019: Overview, Market Trends, Motivations, Retail Trends, Demographics, Psychographics

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Organic and Clean Label Food Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organic and Clean Label Food Shopper, 2nd Edition examines the dynamics of the current organic and clean label landscape, including shifts in consumer usage rates, cross-usage, psychographics, and demographics.



Organic products in the scope of this study include food and beverage products that are USDA certified organic and organic ingredients. Clean label products in the scope of this study are harder to define, as there is no established definition of clean label.



Products focused on in this study include those with animal welfare claims, environmentally friendly claims, free from claims (e.g., preservatives, additives, hormones, artificial ingredients, pesticides, antibiotics, gluten), and a number of other characterizations such as grass-fed, plant-based, natural, non-GMO, and local.



The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behaviour are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities for product manufacturers as well as for retail channels (natural/speciality vs. mass/value), including private-label and internet opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Expanding Availability & Lower Prices Are Key Factors to Increasing Sales of Clean Label & Organic Foods

What Is "Clean Label"?

Key Consumer Trends

Scope

2. Clean Label Overview

Highlights

Definitions & Standards

Clean Label

There Is No Established Definition of "Clean Label"

There Is No Hiding Behind a Clean Label

Many Consumers Believe Cleaner Foods Are Healthier, Tastier, Safer, and Better

The Term "Processed" Is Arbitrary

A Large Segment of the Population Avoids Added Sugars and Artificial Ingredients

Organic

Natural

Non-GMO

Grass-Fed

Food Allergens

Gluten-Free

Animal Welfare-Related Label Claims

3. Organic & Clean Label Foods: Overview & Market Trends

Highlights

Organic Penetration and Sales Estimates from Different Sources

Specialty Food Sales

Growth in Household Usage of Organic Foods

Fresh Food Categories Show Highest Usage Rates

Consumption of Organic Fresh Produce Growing

Food Safety Issues

Most Consumers Are Not Very Confident in the U.S. Food Supply

Animal Antibiotic Ban Reassures Consumers of the Safety of Animal Products

Foodborne Illness Is the Number One Food Safety Concern Among Consumers

Young Consumers Less Likely to Trust the Government in Product Recalls

Chemical Contaminants Are a Food Safety Issue in Plant-Based and Organic Products

New Information Can Change Level of Concern About Chemicals in Food

Animal Welfare Issues

More Consumers Want Animals Raised for Food to Be Treated Humanely

Most Consumers Don't Think Animal Welfare Standards Are Upheld, and Understanding of Animal Welfare Claims Is Limited

USDA Publishes Then Withdraws Rule on Organic Livestock Requirements

"Humane" Claims May Signify No Meaningful Difference in Production Methods

Trends in Restaurants & Grocery Store Takeout

Clean Label & Organic Consumers Go Out to Eat More Frequently

Consumers Think It Is Difficult to Follow a Plant-Based Diet While Eating Out

Food Quality, Taste, and Cleanliness Are Key Factors When Choosing a Restaurant

Consumers Think Food Labeling Is More Important When Shopping

Organic/Natural Shoppers Approve of Healthier Fast Food

Clean Label & Organic Consumers Are More Likely to Purchase Prepared Foods from Grocery Stores

Differing Motivations for Purchasing Prepared Foods from Grocery Stores

Unclean Ingredients Are Being Removed from Restaurant Menus

Limited Time Offers Can Be Important to Test Markets for Clean Ingredients

Clean Label Menu Items and Types of Restaurants Where Clean Label Is Important

Although Many Plant-Based Foods Are Not Clean, They Are Being Launched in the Mainstream and Indicate More Room for Growth

Plant-Based Substitutes for Animal Products Facing Definitional Challenges

Personalized Nutrition

Convenience Used to Mean Unhealthy Foods, But Meal Delivery Services Say No More

Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

Organic Farming Takes Root, But Imports Still Meet Much of Demand

Reformulating Functional Ingredients to Be Clean Label Friendly

4. Motivations for Organic & Clean Label Eating

Highlights

Core Clean Label and Organic Consumers Strongly Agree They Always Buy or Make Every Effort to Eat These Foods

Extensive Overlap Between Clean Label and Organic Consumers

Relative Importance of Clean Label Features When Shopping for Food

Special Eating Practices Have a High Correlation with Eating Organic/Clean Label Foods

People Who Are Gluten-Free, Vegan, or Vegetarian Are More Likely to Eat Clean Label/Organic

Adherence to Special Diets Common Among the Population But Especially Likely with Clean Label and Organic Consumers

Many Consumers Prefer Healthier Foods Without Additives

Price Is the Biggest Hurdle to Adoption of Organic and Clean Label Eating

Consumers Are Willing to Pay More for Clean Label Foods

5. Organic & Clean Label Retail Trends

Highlights

Where Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop, and Why

Organic and Cleaner Private Label Brands Have Wide Availability

Organic Consumers Shop Around

Clean Label Consumers Also Buy Natural & Specialty Foods from a Number of Venues

Online Grocery Shopping and Food Delivery More Popular with Organic/Natural Shoppers

Organic/Natural Foods Are More Mainstream Than Ever

Organic/Natural Shoppers Prefer Local & Specialty Stores

Clean Label and Organic Consumers Place Higher Priority on the Shopping Experience

Trends in Fresh Produce

More Consumers Are Trying to Increase Intake of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Merchandising Is Key to Selling More Produce

Opportunities for New Fresh Produce Products

Who Buys Organic Produce?

Trends in Meat & Seafood

Seafood Sustainability

Consumption of Meat and Plant-Based Alternatives

Raising Animals More Naturally and Ethical Meat Consumption

Opportunities for New Meat & Seafood Products

Who Buys Organic Meat?

Trends in Dairy

Milk Consumption

Animal Welfare Issues

Opportunities for New Dairy Products

New Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives

Who Buys Organic Dairy Products?

Trends in Packaged/Processed Foods

The Clean Label Tradeoff

Snacks

Vegetarian and Vegan Foods

Big Food Moving into Plant Proteins

Plant Blends for Greater Nutrition

Opportunities for New Organic Kitchen Staples

Who Buys Organic Packaged Foods?

Trends in Beverages

Organic and Clean Label Consumers See Claims for Beverages as Lower Priority

Clean Label and Organic Claims Are Also Less of a Priority for Selecting Alcoholic Beverages

Fewer Beverages Have Clean Label Claims and Reformulating Beverage Ingredients Can Be More Difficult Than with Foods

Opportunities for New Beverages

6. Consumer Demographics

Highlights

Age Is an Important Determinant of Natural/Organic Consumers

Race/Ethnicity Also Play a Role

Geographic Region

Educational Achievement

Presence of Children

Household Income

7. Consumer Psychographics

Highlights

Clean Label Attitudes

Environmental Responsibility Is Personal

Foodie Preferences Common with Organic/Natural Consumers

Engagement with Foods Through Cooking

Novelty & Openness to Exploring New Foods

Clean Label Consumers Consider Themselves Influential in Peer Groups & Communities

Opportunity: Get Older Consumers More Interested in Eating Clean



