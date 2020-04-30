UNFI Names Jim Gehr Chief Supply Chain Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI"), today announced that it has named Jim Gehr as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer effective Monday, May 4. In this role, Gehr will lead an organization of over 12,000 associates working across four regions and 59 distribution centers, delivering 1.3 billion cases annually to UNFI's more than 30,000 customers. He will immediately focus on UNFI's warehouse logistics while further advancing UNFI's automation investments, distribution center expansions and network optimization. Gehr will report to Eric Dorne, UNFI's Chief Operating Officer.

"Jim is a highly-regarded supply chain executive who brings operational excellence experience to UNFI along with a proven track record of building and motivating teams," said Dorne. "He has a history of creating and growing business opportunities, establishing sustainable processes, and developing a strong culture of continuous improvement that drives value throughout the supply chain and, ultimately, to customers. His unique experiences - from integrating emerging technologies to effectively utilizing data analytics - will enhance UNFI's long-term operating model and help accelerate our innovation. Jim is an engaging leader and we're excited to welcome him to UNFI."

Gehr joins UNFI after having spent the past 29 years at DHL Supply Chain where, since 2004, he has served as President, Retail North America. In this role, Gehr oversaw the operations for 72 facilities providing store, eCommerce, and multi-channel fulfillment as well as import center deconsolidation, return center operations, and store delivery across national networks for more than 30 major North American retailers. While continuing to lead DHL's Retail organization, Gehr also assumed leadership of the transportation organization, serving as President, Transportation North America from 2013 to 2016. Prior to joining DHL, Gehr was a senior manager at Ernst & Young in Harrisburg, Pa.

Gehr received his BSBA in Accounting from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and his CPA from Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

As announced earlier this year, Paul Green, UNFI's current Chief Supply Chain Officer, will take on a new role as President, UNFI Fresh, where he will oversee the Company's meat and produce business and will report directly to UNFI Chairman and CEO Steven L. Spinner.

"I want to thank Paul for the tremendous job he's done overseeing our supply chain throughout many years of rapid growth and change," said Dorne. "I truly appreciate Paul's leadership, exemplary results, partnership and friendship, and know he will do an amazing job overseeing our Fresh business."

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

