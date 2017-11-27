Uncomplicated, Unstressful, And A Bit Unconventional: Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk Bakes Up New Holiday Tradition With "UnCookie Exchange"

TV personality and social media baking fan-favorite Greggy Soriano provides unbelievably easy tips and recipes

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Because no one wants to go to their holiday cookie exchange with a treat that crumbles under pressure, Eagle Foods1, makers of Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk is launching its second annual "UnCookie Exchange" to help make the holidays uncomplicated, yet unconventional.

"Nothing against cookies, but our UnCookie Exchange is all about inspiring people to try their hand at new and unexpected sweet trends like cookie dips, bars, truffles, fudges and more," said Eric Dietz, Director of Marketing at Eagle Foods. "We're here to help bring unexpected – yet uncomplicated – recipes that will spark new holiday traditions this year."

Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk, a baking staple for over 160 years, is more relevant than ever as home cooks look to celebrate the holidays with ingredients they can trust. With just two simple ingredients, milk and sugar (yes, that's really it), Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk is the perfect base for hundreds of recipes to suit anyone's baking ability. Sales for Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk increase an average of 182% during the holiday seasons2.

To help inspire new ideas for all baking needs, from office parties to New Year's celebrations – and of course the popular cookies exchange parties – Eagle Foods has partnered with eight inspired baking bloggers, including TV personality, cake designer, chef and Cake Boss®: Next Great Baker®3 contestant, Greggy Soriano.

Greggy has created nine unique UnCookie Exchange recipes, including a Five Layer Cheesecake Dip, Purple Yam Bars, Salted Caramel Latte Meltaways and a Holiday UniPop Corn, and also shared these tips.

Take ingredients out of the fridge ahead of time – Ingredients are best at room temperature when making meringue with egg whites or when you're in need of softened butter for cookies. It's a bit chilly out, so it's better to give your ingredients a head start. Bump up that flavor - Add a little bit of instant coffee to any of your chocolate desserts to boost up that chocolatey-ness, or a pinch of salt to round out the sweetness. Be sure to play with flavors and make it your own little secret with lemon rind or soak your cake with your favorite spirit. Keep things melted –Put some heat-resistant containers inside of your slow cooker to melt your chocolate while working on baking projects. This is perfect when you make cake pops or truffles, or when you're dipping baked goods for holiday presents. Move over double boiler… just set it and forget it! Better than sugar – Use Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk to sweeten your whipped cream, egg nog, or coffee and skip the sugar.

For more unconventional ideas, uncomplicated recipes, unexpected trends, uncommon advice, unstressful hosting tips and unfussy labels, visit www.eaglebrand.com/uncookie/.

About Eagle Foods

Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, d/b/a Eagle Foods, is a leading producer and marketer of well-known brands, including Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk, PET® Evaporated Milk, and Magnolia® Sweetened Condensed Milk. Eagle Foods is also a provider of private label sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Cornfields, LLC, also conducting business as Eagle Foods, is a leading producer and marketer of other well-known brands, including G.H. Cretors® Popped Popcorn, Popcorn Indiana® Popped Popcorn, and Skinny Sticks® Quinoa and Chia Seed Snacks. Eagle Foods is based in Richfield Ohio, and is built upon a long history dating back over 150 years.

