Decades ago, dinner looked a whole lot different than your family’s dinner looks today. Today’s dinners at home are rarely actually home-cooked at all, thanks to food delivery and other convenient options. But when modern-day families do get around to cooking for themselves, it’s more common to keep things simple. One-pot dishes, Instant Pot recipes, and other no-hassle dinner ideas are far more likely to make it on the table than the made-to-impress dishes of decades past.

27 Retro Recipes You Forgot Existed Gallery

But it’s fun to jazz up your dinner table now and then! Why not bring some of these dishes back for a revival? While millennials are out “killing” foods left and right, home cooks of the 20th century whipped up innovative (and sometimes wacky) recipes. Trying a few throwback dishes will give you a dose of nostalgia and entertainment. You won’t believe some of the oddball recipes that seemed normal when your parents were growing up.

Sure, you’re probably glad gelatin molds stayed in the ‘60s where they belong. But other vintage recipes, like clams casino and chicken à la king, were actually pretty great. The days of home entertaining had housewives in a tizzy preparing passed apps, chips with all kinds of dip, impressive main courses, and a (sometimes literally flaming) dessert to top it all off.

You don’t have to time-travel to enjoy these retro recipes. Bring back the classics — it’s time these forgotten recipes made a comeback.