CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce that UAS Laboratories LLC, a portfolio company of Lakeview Equity Partners, LLC, has been sold to Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CPSE:CHR), a leading, global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor for UAS Laboratories, working closely with its shareholders and management throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, UAS Laboratories, is a vertically integrated global supplier and manufacturer of probiotic solutions to customers worldwide. The company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions along the entire probiotic value chain and boasts a differentiated value proposition through deep scientific expertise, world class facilities and capabilities, vertical integration and global presence. The company has 230 employees with two manufacturing sites based in Madison and Wausau, Wisconsin, U.S.

The company's strong organic growth track record based on documented strains and high-potency multi-species blends of dietary supplement probiotics will strengthen and expand Chr. Hansen's global microbial platform and human health business.

Kevin Mehring, President and CEO of UAS Laboratories, commented, "Lincoln's combined expertise across the healthcare and consumer sectors optimally positioned UAS to the marketplace. They understood the attributes that made UAS compelling for each potential acquirer globally. Lincoln's understanding of our business model, strategy, growth profile and culture allowed them to find the right strategic fit in a partner that will further drive our continued growth and success."

Joe Cesarz, Managing Director of Lakeview, commented, "The Lincoln team led an excellent process, bringing creativity and agility to managing a cross-border transaction during unprecedented worldwide turmoil. Further, their belief in UAS' growth trajectory and ability to position the rapid ramp effectively to the market resulted in a tremendous outcome for all UAS constituents."

Brad Akason, Managing Director in Lincoln's Consumer Group, commented, "We are so proud of the outcome we were able to achieve on UAS' behalf and how this union creates strategic benefits for both parties. This was a true team effort where collaboration was key. We were an integrated team internally who worked tirelessly on behalf of the UAS' leadership team and shareholders to achieve their goals."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uas-laboratories-llc-a-portfolio-company-of-lakeview-equity-partners-llc-has-been-sold-to-chr-hansen-holding-as-301101613.html

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC