UAE Catering Services Market 2017-2021 - Digital Technology to Drive the Catering Services Market

The "UAE Catering Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Airline Passengers and Enhancing Digital Technology to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of in-flight, industrial, school, hotel, healthcare and corporate catering services market in UAE.

The report covers aspects such as the market size of the UAE Catering Services, market segmentation on the basis of type of contract, length of contract and major end users of UAE Catering Services Market. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis.

In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players. This report will help industry consultants, catering service providers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Trends, Developments, and Restraints in UAE Catering Services

Growing construction sector

Accelerating Demand for Healthier Food

Digital technology to Drive the Catering Services market

Government Regulations

Growing number of schools, corporate offices, hotels, hospitals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. UAE Catering Services Market

4. Value Chain

5. Market Segmentation

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Decision Making Parameters for Vendor Selection for Catering Services in UAE

8. Trends, Developments, and Restraints in UAE Catering Services

9. Government Regulations

10. Case Studies in UAE Catering Services Market

11. UAE Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections

12. Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

Abela and Co

ADNH Compass

Emirates Flight Catering

Natiional Catering Services and Foodstuff

National Catering Company

Royal Catering

Southern Food and Catering Services

