Two Twelve Management / BEST Announces The Signing Of Three Premier Celebrity Chefs

NEW YORK, NY and LOUISVILLE, KY, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Twelve Management / BEST announced today the signing of three notable celebrity and globally recognized chefs as clients: Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag and Grace Ramirez.

Two Twelve Management is based in New York City and is one of the premier, full-service chef representation management, advisory and consultancy companies in the industry, focused on representing a diverse group of chefs and culinary stars. Two Twelve was established in 2004. Notable clients include Anne Burrell, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon, and Geoffrey Zakarian amongst others.

Blue Equity currently owns and operates representation firms in entertainment, media, broadcast news, sports and culinary arts. This acquisition furthers the company's growth in this area.

Tyler Florence

After 20 years as a host on the Food Network, Tyler has captivated millions of viewers on numerous hit shows including "Worst Cooks in America," "The Great Food Truck Race," and "Come Back Kitchen." Tyler's insatiable quest for what's current and interesting in the food space has always kept him on the forefront of new trends, gaining him a large social media following and making him an influencer, a role he has always comfortably inhabited.

Amanda Freitag

Through her work in professional restaurant kitchens, as a food television personality and now author, Amanda Freitag has become more than a chef, she is "The Chef Next Door." While the moniker is derived from the title of Amanda's first cookbook, The Chef Next Door: A Pro Chef's Recipes for Fun, Fearless Home Cooking (Houghton Mifflin; 2015), it also aptly conveys both her professionalism and warm, accessible personality. These traits have served her well as a judge on Food Network's hit series, "Chopped," and as the co-host of Food Network's "American Diner Revival" with Ty Pennington.

Grace Ramirez

The Miami-born chef, cookbook author and TV personality was a former producer and director who spent a decade working in TV, first at kids' channel Nickelodeon, then MTV and finally the Food Network. The kitchen called, so Grace made the life-changing decision to quit her job on the network's biggest show, "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," and competed on the first series of "MasterChef USA." Grace moved to New Zealand, where she was a judge on "My Kitchen Rules New Zealand," and her show "Destino Con Sabor" was the first local production for Food Network Latin America. Her second cookbook is coming out this spring.

Scott R. Feldman, Founder and President of Two Twelve Management stated "I am so pleased to announce the addition of such outstanding and talented clients to our platform. We look forward to continuing to build our clients and their brands as they expand into a myriad of new areas of activation and audiences worldwide."

BLUE EQUITY, LLC (www.blueequity.com) is an independent, private equity firm that invests in enterprises with solid developmental potential. We form partnerships with existing management teams to leverage the collective expertise of all involved. Our investment efforts and managerial capabilities are focused on the operation of a global and diversified portfolio including current and historical holdings in oil and gas, media, talent, sports and entertainment, spirit and wine distillation and retailing, hospitality and traditional distribution businesses. Blue Equity is dedicated to helping businesses grow by accelerating opportunity and driving innovation to the marketplace.

