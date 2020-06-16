Twenty-six Acosta Leaders Selected as 'Top Women in Grocery' by Progressive Grocer

Agency Celebrates Record-setting Year for Acosta and Mosaic Leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and Mosaic, a brand activation agency and division of Acosta that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community, announced today that 26 of its leaders were named 2020 Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer.

Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all sectors of the grocery industry. The list is comprised of women from some of the most admired organizations in the North American supermarket industry who have gone above and beyond. This marks the sixth year Acosta's female leaders were nominated for this prestigious award.

"We are ecstatic 26 of our female leaders were recognized by Progressive Grocer for their achievements and influence," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "This is a record-setting year for us, with the most winners we have ever had in both categories. These women, hailing from nearly every department, represent a breadth of talent at Acosta and Mosaic and bring more than 150 years of collective experience. We're proud of their expertise and commitment to our clients and customers, and we know they will continue to strengthen our business and team in the future."

Ten winners were selected in the awards program's "Senior Leaders" category: Christine Bell, Chief Operations Counsel; Shauna Bowen, Executive Vice President, Central Operations & Innovation; Christina Cates, Senior Vice President of Walmart Retail; Kim Field, Vice President; Melissa Fulmore-Hardwick, Vice President, IT Enterprise Applications; Kelly McCarten, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Mosaic; Karmi Middlemiss, Vice President, Analytical Services; Amanda Vanjaria, Vice President, Retail; Lucy Williams, Vice President, Retail, Mosaic; and Linda Zurn, Vice President.



Sixteen winners were chosen in the "Rising Stars" category: Dawn Badia, Director; Kirsten Barnhorst, Senior Communications Manager; Carolyn Bryce, Manager, Human Resources Performance & Career Development Advancement; Katie Cieplik, Director, Research; Kaci Crooks, Associate Account Director, Mosaic; Jana Davis, Director, Research; Brittany Etheridge, Director, Recruiting, Mosaic; Anh Gist, Human Resources Business Partner; Lisa Goff, Director, Pet Division; Marie-Pierre Huot, Director, Talent Acquisition, Mosaic; Shatha Jato, Account Supervisor, Mosaic; Debbie Murphy, Director; Sarah Parker, Director, Sales; Valerie Perry, Director, Business Process Solutions; Laura Reynolds, Director, Client Development; and Rebekah Stewart, Director, Business Intelligence.



The 2020 Top Women in Grocery winners are recognized in the June 2020 issue of Progressive Grocer magazine and will be honored at a networking event and gala awards celebration in November 2020.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a brand activation agency that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community. Our purpose is to Make the World a Better Experience and we do it by designing and executing integrated experiences that make brands more valuable In-Store, Online and in the Community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

